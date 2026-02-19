BioTalent Canada Launches Training to Help Employers Prevent and Respond to Workplace Sexual Harassment

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BioTalent Canada is launching online training courses to empower managers and hiring leaders to confidently prevent and address workplace sexual harassment in Canada’s bio-economy. These courses will stand out for their sector-specific, actionable guidance and practical tools, designed to address real-world bio-economy challenges.

Through this initiative, BioTalent Canada is helping employers protect their teams, strengthen productivity and reduce legal and reputational risks. The training is part of the Building a safer bio-economy: Addressing sexual harassment in the workplace initiative, funded by the Department of Justice Canada.

“Managing complex workplace issues can be overwhelming, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises that are often without a dedicated HR team,” says Rob Henderson, President and CEO of BioTalent Canada. “This learning gives employers the knowledge and tools to act early before issues escalate and equips managers with practical strategies to foster a culture of respect and accountability. Organizations can build trust, enhance team morale and ensure resiliency in their businesses.”

The two courses, Workplace sexual harassment: awareness, action, accountability and From response to prevention: Building harassment-free and inclusive workplaces in the bio-economy, offer:

Self-paced eLearning designed to fit busy schedules

Sector-specific scenarios and actionable guidance

Step-by-step support for updating workplace policies using trauma-informed and inclusive principles

Certificates of completion for participants

Availability in English and French

Developed in collaboration with law firm Borden Ladner Gervais (BLG), and reviewed by employers and employees in the bio-economy, the training addresses the realities of a sector where 70% of organizations lack dedicated HR support. With a projected shortfall of 65,000 workers by 2029, attracting and retaining talent including women, youth, racialized Canadians, Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities and 2SLGBTQI+ individuals requires workplaces where everyone feels safe and respected.

“A safe and respectful workplace is more than good business; it’s the foundation for innovation and growth. By investing in practical training, we empower leaders to build teams where everyone can thrive and contribute,” adds Henderson.

To learn more and register for the courses, visit biotalent.ca/saferbioeconomy.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe and secure in their workplace. I am proud to support BioTalent Canada’s innovative project, which will help employers address workplace sexual harassment and ensure compliance with the law. This industry-specific approach will contribute to the creation of workspaces where everyone can feel safe and respected.”

— The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., M.P.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

“A safe, respectful workplace is essential to building a strong Canadian economy. That’s why our government is supporting BioTalent Canada in providing employers with the tools they need to prevent and address workplace sexual harassment. By fostering environments where every worker feels valued and protected, we’re helping businesses attract talent, improve productivity, and drive the growth of Canada’s economy.”

— Yasir Naqvi

Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

This project is funded by the Department of Justice Canada.

About BioTalent Canada

BioTalent Canada supports the people behind life-changing science. Trusted as the go-to source for labour market intelligence, BioTalent Canada guides bio-economy contributors with evidence-based data and industry-driven standards. BioTalent Canada, as a workforce development council, is focused on igniting the industry’s brainpower, bridging the gap between job-ready talent and employers, and ensuring the long-term agility, resiliency, and sustainability of one of Canada’s most vital sectors.

BioTalent Canada has received varied distinctions following a thorough and independent analysis of the organization. By practicing the same industry standards it recommends to partners, the organization has been honored with the following titles:

Great Place to Work® since 2019 and one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare for 2023 by Great Place to Work Canada®

The Best Leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at the 2024 Best Ottawa Business Awards

2024 Collaboration Catalyst by Magnet Network

One of Canada’s Best Places to Work by HRD Canada for 2024

5-Star Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Employer by Canadian HR Reporter since 2023

Employer of Choice by Canadian HR Reporter for 2025

For more information, visit biotalent.ca.