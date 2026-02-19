Janus Henderson Launches AA-A CLO ETF (JA)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE: JHG) today announced it has launched the Janus Henderson AA-A CLO ETF (NYSE: JA), as the firm continues to expand its lineup of active fixed income ETFs in the securitized space. The Fund has secured $100 million in seed capital from The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® ("Guardian"), as part of Guardian and Janus Henderson’s previously announced multifaceted, strategic partnership.

JA is intended to provide access to high-quality AA to A rated CLOs, with broad diversification benefits based on historically low daily volatility and low correlation to traditional fixed income markets. The Fund is an expansion of the firm’s successful CLO ETF franchise and leadership in the space globally.

The Fund will be managed by long-tenured Portfolio Managers John Kerschner, CFA and Nick Childs, CFA, who bring decades of expertise within securitized markets and track records managing securitized ETFs together, including the successful JAAA, JBBB, JMBS, JABS, and JSI ETFs. Jessica Shill, who is also a portfolio manager on JAAA and JBBB, will also join the portfolio management team on JA.

The launch of JA enhances Janus Henderson’s suite of CLO products by offering a fund aiming to invest in products with a credit rating between the firm’s JAAA and JBBB ETFs. The profile of A-rated CLOs fits in between that of AAA and BBB, both from a potential return perspective and a risk perspective. For context, as of January 30, 2026, yield to worst was 5.1% for A-rated CLOs, between the 4.5% of AAA and 6.2% of BBB CLOs.1

“Securitized markets are proving to be a bright spot for investors right now—offering competitive yields and diversification. JA seeks to allow investors to position portfolios for resilience and growth in an evolving economic landscape. Given the strong demand for Janus Henderson’s leading CLO ETFs, we’re excited to offer clients access to another segment of the CLO market,” said John Kerschner, Global Head of Securitized Products and Portfolio Manager at Janus Henderson.

Janus Henderson has been at the forefront of active ETF innovation and offers a number of pioneering ETFs. This launch comes on the heels of the ten-year anniversary of Janus Henderson’s ETF business and the founding of the Janus Detroit Street Trust, the investment trust holding the firm’s ETF suite which has grown to nearly $38 billion in AUM as of December 31, 2025, across 15 active ETFs.

Janus Henderson’s active securitized ETF suite of products includes JAAA, the largest CLO ETF, JBBB, which provides exposure to floating-rate CLOs generally rated BBB, JMBS, the largest actively managed mortgage-backed securities ETF, JABS, which offers access to investment grade asset-backed securities, and JSI, which invests in opportunities across the U.S. securitized markets.2 The firm is the third largest active fixed income ETF provider globally3 and has approximately $65 billion in firmwide securitized assets.4

1Source: JPMorgan

2Source: Morningstar Asset Flows based on U.S. markets as December 31, 2025, and Janus Henderson analysis

3Source: Bloomberg as of December 31, 2025 based on global markets (taxable and municipal)

4As of December 31, 2025

