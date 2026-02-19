Obviant Awarded Contract Expansion with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment to Accelerate Acquisition Transformation and Digitization

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Obviant, the data intelligence platform transforming how industry and government leverage U.S. Department of War (DoW) acquisition, contracting, and budgeting data, today announced it has been awarded a contract expansion by the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment (USW(A&S)). The contract is to deliver a digital acquisition platform in direct support of the Department’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy.

"This initiative will deliver trusted, decision-grade acquisition intelligence, so leaders can move faster, manage risk earlier, and get capability to the warfighter sooner." - Brendan Karp, Founder & CEO Share

Obviant will deliver its data intelligence platform to enable faster, more accurate, data-driven decisions across the Department’s acquisition enterprise. The platform will integrate fragmented data sources, enhance analytical insight, and shift acquisition decision-making from compliance-focused reporting to actionable, enterprise-wide intelligence. This effort will fuse data from Obviant’s open-source intelligence data core with key government authoritative data sources to provide a single, trusted data source of truth. The platform will align with and transform acquisition workflows necessary to digitize the Warfighting Acquisition System. This effort will deliver an enterprise-wide platform through collaboration with the Military Services, driving impact across the entire Department.

“Obviant is excited to support the Department of War’s acquisition transformation and prioritize speed, flexibility and rigorous execution,” said Brendan Karp, Obviant CEO and co-founder. “This initiative will deliver trusted, decision-grade acquisition intelligence, so leaders can move faster, manage risk earlier, and get capability to the warfighter sooner.”

This effort directly supports key national Executive Orders and departmental directives as well as the mandate in the Secretary of War’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy to digitize the acquisition system and implement portfolio scorecards.

About Obviant

Obviant is the data intelligence platform providing a single source of truth for industry and government of defense acquisition, contracting and budgeting data. Our platform combines open-source intelligence (OSINT) with customers’ own data, delivering real-time, accurate, and actionable insight across Department of War programs allowing organizations to align capabilities with mission needs. Learn more at www.obviant.com.