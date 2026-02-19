AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company and Its Subsidiary

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented on the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a” (Excellent) of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mutual Insurance Company (Detroit, MI) and Blue Care Network of Michigan (Southfield, MI) (collectively known as BCBS MI). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative (see related press release).

BCBS MI announced on Feb. 13, 2026, that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Enstar Group Limited to acquire AF Group and its subsidiaries.

The transaction is expected to close in late 2026 to early 2027 and is subject to various regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

AM Best does not expect the transaction to have any material change to BCBS MI’s rating fundamentals at this time. While the company will be less diversified in its operations, the AF Group sale will allow BCBS MI to focus on core health insurance offerings, in which BCBS MI maintains leading market positions in the state.

Given the extent of regulatory approval needed for this transaction, AM Best will continue to evaluate each of these organizations independently while monitoring the progress over time. In addition, AM Best will continue to monitor BCBS MI’s operations and this latest transaction for further impacts on the group’s risk-adjusted capitalization, earnings, business profile and risk management.

