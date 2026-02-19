LA Galaxy and Della Partner to Bring Smart Home Comfort Solutions to Fans Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy have launched a new partnership with Della, a Southern California – based smart home comfort technology company. The multi-year agreement, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes Della an Official Partner of the club and brings together two Southern California – rooted organizations with a shared focus on performance, reliability and community connection. The new relationship will introduce Della’s home comfort technology to LA Galaxy fans across the region and marks the company’s first official partnership with a Major League Soccer team.

“We are thrilled to join forces with the LA Galaxy, a club that embodies the same spirit of performance, community, and Southern California pride that drives Della. Together, we aim to engage fans, inspire the community, and bring innovative comfort solutions to homes across Los Angeles,” said Raymond P., CEO of Align Inc., the parent company of Della.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the City of Industry, California, Della is a home comfort technology company specializing in mini split heat pumps, smart HVAC solutions and modern home appliances. Designed with energy efficiency, personalized climate control and long-term reliability in mind, Della serves residential and commercial customers nationwide through major retailers, direct-to-consumer channels and strategic partnerships. Los Angeles is central to Della’s identity, serving as both its home base and a key source of inspiration for product innovation.

Della’s mission to transform how people experience indoor comfort through smarter, simpler and more sustainable solutions resonates with the LA Galaxy fan base, many of whom are homeowners navigating Southern California’s challenging climate. The partnership creates natural touchpoints for engagement while addressing real, everyday needs within the local community.

As an Official Partner of the LA Galaxy, Della will benefit from an integrated presence across the club, connecting with fans both on matchdays and beyond. The collaboration will come to life through curated in-stadium activations, branded storytelling across the club’s digital and social platforms, and fan-facing experiences designed to highlight how Della’s smart home technology can enhance comfort, efficiency and everyday living.

“This partnership with Della reflects our continued focus on aligning with brands that strive to understand both our market and our fans,” said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. “Della’s Southern California roots, commitment to innovation and emphasis on community make them a strong fit for our club, and we’re excited to work together to create meaningful connections with our fans.”

Beyond matchdays, Della and the LA Galaxy will collaborate on a range of co-branded fan merchandise and experiences designed to bring the community closer together. Available through select activations and digital moments throughout the season, these initiatives extend Della’s comfort-first philosophy beyond the home and into everyday fan life, strengthening its connection with Southern California families.

As part of the agreement, Della will also receive added visibility through branded signage and activation opportunities at the LA Galaxy Soccer Center — a 73,000-square-foot facility in Torrance, California dedicated to futsal and recreational sports. Della’s partnership will support year-round youth and adult programming at the center, helping preserve a vital community hub that serves thousands of local families and athletes of all ages.

Together, these touchpoints will serve as a platform for Della to introduce fans to its expanding range of home comfort solutions – from its popular mini split systems to its growing central air conditioning offerings – all designed to support everyday living across Southern California.

“This collaboration is a great example of how thoughtful brand alignment and local relevance can create long-term value,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “Della saw an opportunity to connect authentically with a passionate fan base in its home market, and the LA Galaxy provide a powerful platform to bring that vision to life in a way that benefits fans, the community and both organizations.”

ABOUT DELLA

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the City of Industry, California, Della is a Southern California–based brand specializing in home comfort appliances for modern living. Known for its energy-efficient mini split heat pumps and smart home models, Della combines thoughtful design with intuitive features like app control and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity.

Della serves residential and commercial customers across North America with a focus on creating a healthy, stress-free indoor environment. Its mini split heat pumps are backed by an industry-first lifetime warranty, setting a new standard for long-term reliability. To make things easier from the start, Della offers 24/7 live chat support and operates distribution centers in Los Angeles, Dallas, and Charleston—enabling same-day shipping and fast delivery across the U.S. covering 90% US population in 2 days. For more information, visit www.dellahome.com.

ABOUT THE LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 30 seasons in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.