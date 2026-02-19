Bachman Realty Group Joins The Real Brokerage

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a leading real estate technology platform redefining the industry through innovation and culture, today announced that Bachman Realty Group, led by Tiffany and Greg Bachman, has joined Real. The high-producing team brings 65 agents, further strengthening Real’s growing presence across the Dallas–Fort Worth and Houston metros.

Founded seven years ago, Bachman Realty Group has earned a reputation for operational excellence, service-driven leadership and consistent high performance. In 2025, the team closed 650 transactions totaling $245 million in value and joined Real from Fathom Realty, where they were ranked the No. 1 team nationally for four consecutive years.

With an emphasis on operational efficiency and a deep commitment to serving military members, veterans and their families, the team’s agent-centric model provides structured support at every stage of an agent’s career, including mentorship, leadership development and partnership programs.

“Bachman Realty Group exemplifies what it means to build a people-first business that scales with purpose,” said Tamir Poleg, Chairman and CEO of The Real Brokerage. “Tiffany and Greg have created an environment where agents are supported, mentored and empowered to succeed. Their commitment to service, particularly within the military community, aligns strongly with Real’s values, and we’re excited to welcome their entire organization to the platform.”

For the Bachmans, Real’s technology and growth model were key factors in the decision to make the move.

“Real’s technology is truly a game changer,” Tiffany Bachman said. “I was incredibly impressed by how intentional Real is about building a platform that actually helps agents grow. The revenue share model creates meaningful opportunities for our agents, and the overall culture aligns perfectly with how we’ve built our team.”

Bachman Realty Group’s commitment to the military goes beyond helping service members find homes. Each year, the team packs and ships care packages to Texas troops serving overseas, and to date has sent more than 200 care packages in support of active-duty service members.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simpler. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states across the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 32,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s growth. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risk of slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns and Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. They include the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 6, 2025, and “Risks and Uncertainties” in the Company’s Quarterly Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025, copies of which are available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. It is not possible for management to predict all the possible risks that could affect Real or to assess the impact of all possible risks on Real's business.