AM Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications and Affirms Credit Ratings of Puritan Life Insurance Company of America

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) of Puritan Life Insurance Company of America (Puritan) (Scottsdale, AZ). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Puritan’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings have been removed from under review with developing implications as Amistad Financial Group, LLC (Amistad) has completed its acquisition of Puritan during fourth-quarter 2025. It was noted that Puritan’s business plans remain unchanged under the new ownership structure and it continues to utilize affiliated reinsurance with Heritage Life Insurance Company, which was also acquired by Amistad. Amistad focuses on life insurance business.

