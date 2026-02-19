Worldcom Public Relations Group Continues Partnership Growth, Welcomes Mahlab, Sydney, Australia

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted a new Australian agency into its global partnership: Mahlab, Sydney, Australia. The agency also has offices in Melbourne, Auckland, New Zealand and Singapore and complements current Brisbane based partner Phillips Group. Worldcom’s continued growth includes the addition of eight new agency partners in the last two years.

“We are excited to add Mahlab to the Worldcom Partnership, expanding our reach and capabilities across Australia while deepening our experience in ASEAN/APAC region and globally,” said Björn Mogensen, (Paues Åberg, Stockholm, Sweden) and Worldcom’s Recruitment Chair. “Mahlab brings a progressive mindset to their craft and our partnership, ensuring they not only deliver best in class public relations solutions to their clients, but maintain a forward-looking mindset and adoption of technologies that are further deepening impact on client successes.”

Mahlab is a business communications house using deep curiosity to solve challenges for complex organizations. It has been partnering with member-based and B2B organizations in technology, engineering, financial services and other complex industries for almost three decades, helping these organizations identify and engage stakeholders, build reputation and demonstrate the impact of strategic communications on commercial outcomes.

Mahlab CEO Cara McLeod said: “We are thrilled to be joining the Worldcom network and look forward to working with its impressive global community of independent agencies. As an organization, we’ve always been focused on how we can grow, evolve and deliver more value to our clients and I have no doubt that our participation in the Worldcom network will help us accelerate this agenda.”

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, Mahlab joins a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner, client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 110 offices employing some 2,000 across 45 countries and six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of $350 million last year from 4,500 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.