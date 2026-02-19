-

EverPass Media and Apple Announce Distribution Agreement Bringing Apple TV Sports to Commercial Venues Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EverPass Media (“EverPass”), the premier media and technology platform delivering premium live sports content to commercial businesses, today announced a commercial distribution agreement for Apple TV’s sports programming – featuring Formula 1 (“F1”) in the U.S., Major League Soccer (“MLS”) and Major League Baseball (“MLB”) with “Friday Night Baseball”. The agreement expands EverPass’ existing premium sports library, making Apple TV’s live sports content available to new and existing EverPass customers.

Under the agreement, Apple TV’s live sports portfolio will be available to stream at no additional cost through the “EverPass Core” package, that includes Paramount+’s UEFA Champions League, Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA and more.

With the addition of Apple TV’s sports programming, EverPass customers will now have access to:

  • Formula 1®: U.S. customers receive all-access coverage of every Grand Prix™ – including practice, qualifying and Sprint sessions.
  • Major League Soccer: Live coverage of every MLS match, including enhanced featured matches every weekend during the regular season on Saturday Showdown and Sunday Night Soccer as well as MLS All-Star Game, Leagues Cup, MLS Cup and more, along with pre-and post-match programming every matchday.
  • Friday Night Baseball”: A weekly doubleheader of featured MLB Friday night games, with pre-and post-game coverage.

“We are excited to partner with Apple and bring its premier content to EverPass, enhancing our ability to deliver must-have live sports to commercial audiences. From the continued growth of MLS and the enduring pull of MLB to Formula 1’s rapidly expanding global fanbase, Apple’s content strengthens and diversifies our library of premium offerings,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “By integrating top-tier live sports with modern streaming technology and management tools, EverPass is continuing to build a complete and reliable technology solution that meets the specific needs of the commercial market and drives business for our customers.”

Launched in April 2023, EverPass partners with premium rightsholders and leading distributors to create new revenue channels and unlock access to sports and entertainment programming for commercial businesses. With scalable technology and a team of experts in sports, media and tech, EverPass delivers smarter solutions for the commercial market, streamlining access to top-tier content and supporting growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other businesses. Other content includes NFL Sunday Ticket; Peacock Sports Pass (Premier League, Big Ten football and basketball); Prime Video (Thursday Night Football, NBA, WNBA, NWSL, NASCAR); ESPN+ (College football and basketball, NHL, PGA TOUR and more), Paramount+ (UEFA Champions League) and more.

To learn more about how EverPass can bring premium live sports to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media
EverPass Media is a premier media and technology platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

Contacts

EverPass Media:
Lindsay Barber
Gagnier Communications
Email: EverPass@gagnierfc.com

