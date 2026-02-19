Agility Robotics Announces Commercial Agreement with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada

CAMBRIDGE, Ontario & SALEM, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agility Robotics, creator of the general-purpose robot DigitⓇ, today announced that Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) has signed a commercial agreement with the company. After a successful pilot, TMMC plans to deploy Agility’s robot, Digit, in its facilities to support employees with manufacturing, supply chain and logistics operations.

“After evaluating a number of robots, we are excited to deploy Digit to improve the team member experience and further increase operational efficiency in our manufacturing facilities.” Share

“Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada has long been a leader in automotive manufacturing innovation,” explained Tim Hollander, President, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada. “After evaluating a number of robots, we are excited to deploy Digit to improve the team member experience and further increase operational efficiency in our manufacturing facilities.”

In addition to the work Digit is doing today, Agility and TMMC will continue to assess further use cases where robots and AI could help augment automotive production. The companies will explore how automating some extremely repetitive and physically taxing tasks commonly found on automotive manufacturing production lines could reduce strain and increase safety for employees, freeing them to do more value-added work in the production facility.

TMMC joins a growing number of Fortune 500 companies deploying Agility’s humanoid robots across the globe, including GXO, the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, Schaeffler, the motion technology company and Amazon.

“Toyota is one of the premier companies in the world; one with a long history of innovation and success, so it’s a privilege to join forces to integrate humanoid robotic solutions like Digit into automotive production,” said Peggy Johnson, Agility Robotics’ CEO. “I look forward to continuing our work with Toyota to identify all the ways that Digit can help the employees working at their production facilities. With our next generation of Digit, we will be the first company to deliver the first cooperatively safe humanoid robot to work alongside people, allowing companies like Toyota to scale their use of humanoids well beyond what is possible today.”

Agility’s solutions include Digit, a general-purpose humanoid robot made for logistics and manufacturing work, and Agility Arc, a cloud automation platform for deploying and managing fleets of Digits. Amidst a global labor shortage, Digit can do a variety of monotonous, process-automated tasks in manufacturing operations that are often difficult for companies to fill and keep filled. Agility’s human-centric automation solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly into manufacturing facilities without the need for costly retrofits or overhauls. Additionally, Digit can continually learn tasks and adapt to new manufacturing workflows, using AI to accelerate its commercial capabilities.

About Agility Robotics

Headquartered in Salem, Oregon, with offices in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Jose, California, Agility Robotics’ mission is to build robot partners that augment the human workforce, ultimately enabling humans to be more human. Agility’s groundbreaking general-purpose humanoid robot, Digit, is the first multi-purpose, human-centric robot that is made for work™.

About Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada (TMMC) is Toyota’s largest manufacturing operation outside of Japan, operating vehicle assembly plants in Cambridge and Woodstock, Ontario. Since 1988, TMMC has built its success through the skill, dedication, and continuous improvement mindset of its team members.

Guided by Toyota’s “Respect for People” philosophy, TMMC prioritizes workplace safety, employee well-being, training, and career development. The company continues to invest in innovative tools, technologies, and processes that support team members, improve ergonomics, and create a safe, inclusive, and sustainable work environment.