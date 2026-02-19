VivaMed BioPharma Partners With Syngene International to Advance AI-Derived Repurposed Therapeutic Programs Through Global Validation Infrastructure

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VivaMed BioPharma (VivaMed), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) to discover and advance repurposed and improved therapeutic assets, today announced a strategic partnership with Syngene International, a leading global contract research, development and manufacturing organization. The collaboration expands VivaMed’s validation infrastructure and reinforces its mission to deliver scientifically validated, partner-ready therapeutic programs.

The partnership integrates Syngene’s preclinical development capabilities directly with VivaMed's AI-derived therapeutic hypotheses, creating a seamless pathway from computational drug candidates to translational validation.

“AI-driven discovery must be matched with rigorous experimental execution,” said Kendric Speagle, CEO of VivaMed. “Our partnership with Syngene strengthens our validation engine and ensures that our most promising programs are developed with the scientific depth and operational discipline required for pharmaceutical collaboration.”

A Three-Pillar Model Built for Partnership

VivaMed’s development strategy is intentionally structured to support collaboration at every stage, bringing together:

AI-Powered Discovery: A proprietary AI engine, amplified by a global network of co-scientists, identifies multi-omic datasets, novel biomarkers, drug relationships, and high-potential repurposing opportunities at scale.

A proprietary AI engine, amplified by a global network of co-scientists, identifies multi-omic datasets, novel biomarkers, drug relationships, and high-potential repurposing opportunities at scale. Rigorous Validation: Through its strategic partnership with Syngene International, VivaMed enhances its validation framework including in-vitro and in-vivo pharmacology studies, biomarker confirmation and assay development, mechanistic pathway interrogation, translational study design, and preclinical development support. This structured validation process strengthens reproducibility, supports intellectual property development, and improves regulatory readiness prior to clinical-stage progression.

Strategic Commercialization: Validated programs aligned with pharmaceutical partner priorities, leveraging 505(b)(2) pathways and biomarker-driven strategies to create de-risked, scalable development opportunities.

“We are very excited to collaborate with an innovative company like VivaMed,” said Kenneth Barr, Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Collaborations, Syngene International. “This partnership strengthens our ability to apply a scaled drug development model to repurposed assets, translating high-throughput research into credible therapeutic candidates for the ultimate benefit of patients.”

He added that this partnership is working to significantly shorten development timelines by leveraging AI platforms, as well as Syngene’s end-to-end capabilities and associated infrastructure, to create a faster, more efficient pathway to bring repurposed medicines to the market.

Expanding a Global Development Ecosystem

The collaboration with Syngene reflects VivaMed’s broader strategy to build a globally integrated, AI-enabled drug development ecosystem. By combining computational prioritization with established CRO validation capabilities, VivaMed is creating scalable infrastructure designed for repeatable, partnership-ready output.

Rather than operating as a closed discovery engine, VivaMed is expanding its network of research, validation, and commercialization collaborators who, like Syngene, share a disciplined, translationally focused approach to drug development.

VivaMed continues to engage with additional CROs, academic institutions, and pharmaceutical partners seeking:

High-confidence, experimentally validated programs

Structured repurposing opportunities with IP protection

Biomarker-driven development strategies

Efficient, de-risked pipeline expansion

“Our objective is to deliver assets that are not only scientifically compelling, but operationally aligned with modern pharmaceutical development,” added John Shufeldt, President and CMO of VivaMed. “Strategic partnerships like this one create a scalable foundation for continued collaboration.”

About VivaMed BioPharma

VivaMed BioPharma is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company advancing both new chemical entities and repurposed drug programs in areas of urgent unmet need. By integrating artificial intelligence, biomarker-driven strategy, and global validation partnerships, VivaMed accelerates development timelines and delivers high-value therapeutic assets designed for efficient commercialization and strategic partnership.

About SynVent

SynVent™ is Syngene’s proprietary integrated drug discovery platform that enables seamless progression from early target validation through translational interrogation, therapeutic discovery, and early development, across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities. It brings together multidisciplinary scientific teams and resources to support clients’ R&D portfolios, offering a one‑stop solution that enhances efficiency, accelerates timelines, and aligns with industry‑benchmark R&D milestones.