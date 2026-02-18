-

RF Announces Investment in Fire & Life Safety Services Platform NSG-Norel

In partnership with Prairie Capital, RF Investment Partners provided flexible capital solutions to support the recapitalization of NSG-Norel

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RF Investment Partners, a leading growth capital investor, is pleased to announce its partnership alongside Prairie Capital to support the recapitalization of NSG Life Safety ("NSG") and Norel Service Company ("Norel") (together, "NSG-Norel"), a preeminent provider of fire, life safety, and security solutions across New England.

Founded in 1973, Norel provides highly reoccurring fire and life safety services. These include mandatory testing, inspection, and certification, as well as monitoring and system repairs and replacements. NSG, founded in 2017, specializes in fire alarm and security system integration with in-house engineering, design, and programming capabilities. As NSG-Norel, the combined businesses form a scaled, one-stop solution partner supporting mission-critical safety and compliance needs across healthcare, education, government, industrial, commercial, and residential end markets.

"RF has been a supportive and flexible partner to Prairie Capital on this recapitalization," said Jeff Vranek, Principal at Prairie Capital. "Their ability to provide patient, structured capital made them an excellent fit for NSG-Norel. We value RF's collaborative approach and look forward to working together as we support the management team in the company's next phase of growth."

Headquartered in Massachusetts, NSG-Norel delivers end-to-end capabilities spanning system design and integration, as well as ongoing inspection, monitoring, maintenance, and repair. The partnership with Prairie Capital and RF Investment Partners positions the company to accelerate its next phase of growth by continuing to invest in people, technology, new service lines, and geographic expansion.

“This investment reflects RF’s collaborative partnership with Prairie Capital and our shared focus on supporting high-quality businesses,” said RF Managing Director Patrick Riggio. "NSG-Norel operates in a mission-critical sector with strong fundamentals, and we are excited to work alongside Prairie and the company's leadership team to support continued growth and long-term value creation."

RF Investment Partners continues to seek partnerships with lower-middle-market businesses across essential services. Business owners interested in learning more may contact Patrick Riggio at priggio@rf-partners.com.

About RF Investment Partners

RF Investment Partners, a relationship-first, lower-middle-market private capital firm, provides innovative and flexible capital primarily for family- and founder-owned businesses. We structure each investment to align our shared goals and interests with each company's management team. Named on Inc.'s Founder-Friendly Investors list for three consecutive years, RF brings operational and deep sector-based expertise to support our portfolio companies across the software, healthcare services, and business services sectors. RF manages approximately $700 million and has the capabilities to provide equity and debt capital to support strategic initiatives such as acquisition financing, growth capital investments, recapitalizations, refinancings, and management buyouts. To learn more, please visit www.rf-partners.com.

About NSG-Norel

Norel Service Company, Inc. is a provider of fire and life safety services, and NSG Life Safety, Inc. operates in the fire alarm and security system integration industry. The combined entity is the preeminent servicer and installer of life safety and security systems in New England.

