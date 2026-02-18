Newman University and Garden City Community College Expand the Future of Healthcare in Southwest Kansas with Diagnostic Medical Sonography Degree

GARDEN CITY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newman University and Garden City Community College have announced a new bachelor’s degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. The program will launch this fall and was publicly revealed today at the Garden City Chamber of Commerce Monthly Membership Breakfast. The new sonography program currently has 41 applicants, all striving to work alongside CommonSpirit medical personnel to aid local communities and provide expert medical care to those who need it most.

“This announcement builds on the strong partnership between Newman University and Garden City Community College, while helping to address the critical need for health care professionals in rural Kansas,” said U.S. Senator Jerry Moran. “With the addition of this new program, students in Southwest Kansas will have the opportunity to learn the high-demand skills needed to provide quality care to their local communities. Just as importantly, this effort will help to retain Kansas talent and make certain that young students who want to pursue careers in health care can achieve that success right here at home.”

Newman HERE, a joint partnership between local community colleges and Newman University, provides students with unprecedented opportunities right here in Southwest Kansas. For the past two years, Newman and Garden City Community College have worked together to help 23 students earn their bachelor’s degrees and currently have 33 additional students in the GCCC HERE program – with new degrees being added annually and application numbers skyrocketing, the program is just getting started.

“We are proud to work with Newman University to bring exciting new opportunities to our students right here in Garden City. With the addition of a Diagnostic Medical Sonography degree, students can now become trained to support their local communities in a space where it is needed most – healthcare,” said Dr. Ryan Ruda, President of Garden City Community College. “Watching our students continue their education and earn bachelor’s degrees on our campus has been rewarding and something we are excited to continue and grow in the coming years.”

The new sonography program allows students to complete their degree in two years or less, and with ample scholarships and grants, for as little as $750 per year. Students will be trained to become highly skilled medical professionals, performing diagnostic ultrasound testing under the supervision of a physician. Upon graduation, these students will have the opportunity to work in a variety of fields with career paths including diagnostic medical sonographer, ultrasound technologist, echocardiographer, vascular sonographer, OB/GYN sonographer, musculoskeletal sonographer and travel ultrasound technologist.

“We strive to empower all of our students through a high quality education, and those values are exemplified in this partnership with Garden City Community College and CommonSpirit Health. Students are provided all necessary instruction, tools and experience to learn and grow their medical career right here in Garden City,” said Alden Stout, Vice President of Academic Affairs at Newman University. “From our incredible faculty to tailored degree plans, the HERE program has made great strides in making higher education available to all.”

Sonographers are crucial to providing essential medical services and this new addition to the HERE program will aid Southwest Kansas in meeting the growing need for experts in diagnostic medical sonography and continue the stream of trained professionals into the healthcare system well into the future.

“We are committed to caring for our community, and through our partnership with Garden City Community College and Newman University, we are thrilled to develop the next generation of compassionate caregivers. We believe in the power of hands-on experience and are excited to provide the students with clinicals that will enable them to get essential, real-world experience,” said Jason Justus, President of St. Catherine Hospital - Garden City, St. Catherine Hospital - Dodge City, and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses.

The HERE program focuses on meeting the needs of the community through education and hands-on training. Thanks to the efforts of CommonSpirit, Southwest Kansas community colleges and Newman, the region can look forward to a future filled with dedicated, driven and specialized individuals in local hospitals, doctors’ offices and imaging centers.

About Newman:

Founded in 1933, Newman University is grounded in Catholic values and traditions yet is respectful of all faith traditions. At Newman you'll find people, programs, organizations, and activities designed to educate your mind and inspire your spirit.

The main campus is in Wichita, Kansas with outreach sites in Southeast Kansas, Southwest Kansas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Newman is a sponsored ministry of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ United States Region.

About GCCC:

Founded in 1919, Garden City Community College (GCCC) has served the public longer than any other community college in Kansas. GCCC is the senior leader in community college education for Kansas, with a tradition of preparing people of all ages from diverse backgrounds for success in their lives and careers.

The mission of GCCC is to help each student become a positive contributor to the economic and social well-being of society. GCCC offers opportunities for every individual through our shared vision of becoming the premier educational nexus to progress and world-class learning in a dynamic environment. From here, you can go anywhere.

About CommonSpirit:

Inspired by faith. Driven by innovation. Powered by humankindness. CommonSpirit Health is building a healthier future for all through its integrated health services. As one of the nation’s largest nonprofit Catholic healthcare organizations, CommonSpirit Health delivers more than 20 million patient encounters annually through more than 2,300 clinics, care sites and 138 hospital-based locations, in addition to its home-based services and virtual care offerings. CommonSpirit has more than 160,000 employees, 45,000 nurses and 25,000 physicians and advanced practice providers across 24 states and contributes more than $5 billion annually in charity care, community benefits, and unreimbursed government programs. Together with our patients, physicians, partners, and communities, we are creating a more just, equitable, and innovative healthcare delivery system. Learn more at commonspirit.org.