Hana Health by DSS Imagetech Partners with Overture Life to Bring World-First Automated Egg-Freezing Technology to India

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the first time in India, couples seeking In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment for conception can rely on a globally preferred, automated egg-freezing technology to enable a successful pregnancy and the healthy birth of their child. Hana Health by DSS Imagetech, a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology, has exclusively partnered with Overture Life, a leading developer of automated IVF technologies and the first company to achieve live births from both robotic fertilization and robotic egg freezing, to bring to India their pioneering automated egg-freezing technology — DaVitri.

Overture Life is the first company to achieve live births from both robotic fertilization and robotic egg freezing. The DaVitri platform is the first to receive regulatory clearance from major authorities in the US, UK and Europe that enables fertility clinics to standardise egg-freezing, one of the most technically demanding steps in IVF. This collaboration introduces automated vitrification platform, DaVitri, into routine clinical use in India, enabling clinics to standardize one of IVF’s most technically demanding steps, expand procedural capacity, and support embryologists amid the country’s rapidly growing fertility demand.

“DaVitri addresses a core bottleneck in embryology that has historically limited both scale and reproducibility. For patients, every IVF cycle represents hope, time, and an enormous emotional and financial investment. The tiniest variations during egg freezing can affect everything that follows. By standardising vitrification under controlled, data-driven protocols, automation improves predictability at the earliest stages of treatment, supporting higher overall embryo yield and reducing the likelihood of repeated cycles,” said Ashim Ghatak, Sr. Vice President, IVF Division, Hana Health by DSS.

Variability in egg freezing and warming remains a significant contributor to inconsistent results and repeated treatment cycles, resulting in an emotional and financial drain for couples undergoing treatment. DaVitri empowers clinics to expand capacity by automating vitrification through a regulated, microfluidic system, reducing variability at the critical egg-freezing stage, supporting a couple’s hope for a child with the most consistent technology available.

“India’s fertility clinics are serving a growing and diverse patient population under intense capacity pressure. DaVitri enables clinics to expand access and scale up while protecting consistency and clinical rigour, without sacrificing the highest standards that families deserve. The collaboration positions DaVitri as a forthcoming, service-supported system for Indian clinics that are seeking to modernize IVF workflow,” said Hans Gangeskar, Chief Executive Officer of Overture Life.

In clinical evaluations, DaVitri has demonstrated measurable improvements in post-thaw embryo development compared with manual methods, while enabling small and large centralised laboratories to process significantly more procedures without increasing staffing. By reducing infrastructure requirements from millions of dollars to a fraction of that cost, it enables smaller clinics and satellite locations to offer advanced services that were previously out of reach.

“Automation in general is the future of IVF procedures, and the microfluidics technology from Overture represents a decisive next step in advancing precision and efficiency in cryopreservation," added Dr. Hrishikesh Pai, Medical Director at Bloom IVF, CEO at WAGO.

About DSS Imagetech:

DSS Imagetech Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of the DSS Group, is a market leader in Molecular Diagnostics, Life Sciences, and Biotechnology. Founded in 1998 with the philosophy ‘Inspired by Technology’, the New Delhi-based family-owned company delivers cutting-edge solutions, including microscopy, clinical diagnostics, medical equipment and R&D to researchers and clinicians across diverse life sciences and healthcare fields.

The firm is currently focused on expanding three divisions — Hana Health, which specialises in IVF; TulsaPro - a Canada-made non-invasive procedure to treat prostate disease that it distributes in India; and Seqlo, which makes real-time PCR-based food-testing kits. With an annual turnover exceeding INR 300 crore, the company employs over 200 professionals across 13 cities.

For more information, please visit: https://www.dssimage.com/

About Overture Life

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that increase throughput and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations—including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection—Overture combines robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company’s DaVitri platform aims to boost reliability and consistency in egg freezing, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture’s investors include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.