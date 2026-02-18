Care.com and Headspace Partner to Tackle the Unsustainable Mental Load of Caregiving

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of National Caregivers Day on Feb. 20, Care.com, one of the largest online marketplaces for finding family care and care jobs, today announced a partnership with Headspace, the leading mental health companion for everyday support. The partnership expands resources for family caregivers following new findings from Care.com’s 2026 Cost of Care Report, which found that 90% of parents have lost sleep and 89% feel burned out due to the challenges of caregiving. The data underscores the growing and often unsustainable mental load facing parents and sandwich-generation caregivers as they balance the financial and emotional demands of care and the need for support that extends beyond logistics alone.

As part of the partnership, Care.com and Headspace released 10 exclusive pieces of micro-mindfulness content, each under three minutes, designed for real caregiving moments. According to the Cost of Care Report, 80% of parents spend nearly every waking hour thinking about someone other than themselves. The new exercises — including a “Bathroom Break Reset” — are intended to offer practical respite during the limited moments family caregivers have for themselves.

In addition, Care.com is funding free Headspace subscriptions for the lifetime of new Care.com memberships, helping families to not only find care for their loved ones, but access clinically backed tools to support stress management, sleep and everyday mental well-being for themselves.

“When we looked at this year’s data, it was clear that caregiving challenges are as much emotional as they are financial,” said Brad Wilson, CEO of Care.com. “Families don’t just need help finding and affording care — they need support navigating the emotional weight that comes with it. As we continue expanding how we support families, we’re making a conscious effort to show up not just as a service, but as a trusted partner for them.”

“Caregivers are often so focused on meeting everyone else’s needs that their own mental health falls to the bottom of the list,” said Dr. Jon Kole, Medical Director at Headspace and child and adolescent psychiatrist. “Chronic stress and sleep disruption don’t just affect emotional well-being, they can have real impacts on physical health, patience, and resilience. Even a minute of intentional breathing or mindfulness can help regulate the nervous system and create a small but meaningful reset. Caregivers deserve accessible, evidence-based tools that support them in the moments they can actually take for themselves, and we’re proud to be part of the solution.”

In recognition of National Caregivers Day, Care.com and Headspace have also made two mindfulness sessions available free on YouTube and launched a joint social media campaign, “You Deserve A Minute,” encouraging family caregivers to take at least a minute for themselves.

From Feb. 18 through Feb. 25, Care.com will also offer 20% off new recurring plans using code DOUBLE20, in addition to free Headspace access.

About Care.com

Care.com is where families go to find care and where caregivers go to find meaningful work. Since 2007, over 45 million people have turned to Care.com—across child care, senior care, adult care, pet care and housekeeping. Whether it’s a nanny for your newborn, an assisted living community for your aging loved one, or an adventure buddy for your dog’s daily strolls, we’re here to make care simpler, smarter and more personal. Through CareBenefits, Care.com also empowers over 700 companies to provide family care benefits to their employees. With HomePay, we make it easier for families to manage household taxes and payroll. Care.com is proud to be part of the IAC family (NASDAQ: IAC).

About Headspace

Headspace is the leading everyday mental health companion, helping people care for their minds anytime, anywhere. Our all-in-one app delivers personalized support—from AI-powered guidance to meditation and mindfulness, coaching, and therapy—all designed to fit seamlessly into daily life. We partner with leading employers, health plans, and organizations to extend mental health care to their communities, offering additional services including psychiatry, EAP, care navigation, and work-life resources. Our team is made up of world-class clinicians, Emmy Award-winning storytellers, and leading AI technologists, working together to help millions around the globe build resilience and feel better. In a busy, complicated world, Headspace is here to remind you: your mind matters. Learn more at headspace.com.