Lumifi Announces Agreement with Vizient to Strengthen Cybersecurity for Healthcare Organizations

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lumifi, a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that it is now on contract with Vizient®, the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company. Vizient provider clients now have increased access to enhanced pricing and savings on Lumifi’s full cybersecurity services suite.

As healthcare organizations face increasing pressure from ransomware threats, compliance demands, and staffing constraints, Lumifi offers one solution across the entire security lifecycle, from assessments and penetration testing to 24/7 managed detection and response, SOC-as-a-Service, and incident response.

“We are beyond excited to have been awarded a Vizient contract,” said Jay Bouche, CRO at Lumifi. “As we continue to grow our healthcare focused business, this agreement enables us to deliver critical services healthcare organizations need while providing negotiated terms and conditions that drive meaningful value.”

This agreement underscores Lumifi’s commitment to helping healthcare organizations protect clinical operations and maintain resilience against evolving cyber threats while allowing security teams to move faster and reduce risk.

About Lumifi

Lumifi, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, was founded by cybersecurity experts committed to innovation. Their vision integrates AI assistance into MDR solutions, enhancing the capabilities of security teams. This strategic partnership between human expertise and AI ensures faster threat detection and more efficient incident response. Lumifi's user-friendly and adaptable services empower organizations to proactively defend against emerging threats. With a focus on continuous improvement, Lumifi's product roadmap outlines their dedication to evolving MDR services. By embracing innovation, Lumifi positions itself as a partner in navigating the dynamic cybersecurity landscape. Their AI-enhanced MDR services offer cost-effective solutions tailored to the unique needs of each organization. With Lumifi, organizations can allocate resources efficiently, strengthening their cybersecurity posture and staying ahead of emerging threats.