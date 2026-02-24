Epredia and Mindpeak Announce EU Distribution Agreement for AI-Powered Image Recognition in Cancer Diagnostics

RUNCORN, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epredia, a global leader in precision cancer diagnostics and a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE: 6523), and Mindpeak, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for clinical and research pathology, today announced a distribution agreement to bring Mindpeak’s AI-based image recognition software to Epredia’s digital pathology customers in the European Union.

As cancer cases increase and diagnostic processes become more complex, pathology laboratories are under pressure to speed up processes and reduce costs. Mindpeak’s AI technology delivers instant, pixel-level analysis of digital images of tissue samples, enabling objective and reproducible assessments in breast cancer, lung cancer, gastrointestinal pathology, biomarker quantification and exploratory research studies. These tools are designed to reduce variability, support decision-making and improve workflow efficiency, all without requiring cloud connectivity, thereby offering data privacy and security for both clinical and research environments. Mindpeak’s AI portfolio includes a range of both CE Marked and research-use-only modules.

Under the agreement, Epredia will offer Mindpeak’s AI software for clinical diagnostics, translational research, and pharmaceutical development. In the future, Epredia also intends to explore integration of Mindpeak’s AI solutions into the Epredia E1000 Dx Digital Pathology Solution workflow, which would enable a seamless workflow and streamlined data exchange through Epredia’s image management system. The E1000 Dx consists of a high-speed, automated, whole-slide imaging digital scanner with medical grade viewer and advanced image management and viewer software that allows review of up to 1,500 high-resolution digital images daily.

“Epredia is committed to providing the right tool at the right time to help pathology labs deliver accurate, efficient diagnoses of cancer, so patients can get the care they need,” said Steven Lynum, President of Epredia. “Our entire workflow of solutions, from stains to digital scanners, works together to create the high-quality tissue samples needed for diagnosis, and AI image recognition software has the potential to bring a new level of speed, accuracy, and reliability to that process.”

“Working with Epredia strengthens our shared mission to bring reliable, real-time AI support into the hands of pathologists everywhere,” said Felix Faber, Co-founder and CEO of Mindpeak. “Together we can help laboratories achieve faster, more consistent image interpretation and move closer to scalable, expert-directed cancer diagnostics.”

This agreement will expand Epredia’s portfolio of end-to-end pathology solutions that includes pathology consumables like slides and stains, instruments from tissue processors to cryostats, and advanced image management systems including AI-enabled tools.

About Epredia

Epredia is a global leader in the anatomical pathology field, providing comprehensive solutions for precision cancer diagnostics and tissue diagnostics. Powered by key brands, including Erie Scientific, Menzel-Gläser, Microm, Shandon, and Richard-Allan Scientific, Epredia’s portfolio includes microscope slides, instruments and consumables. Epredia was established following the acquisition of Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Anatomical Pathology business by PHC Holdings (TSE 6523) in 2019. Epredia has manufacturing sites in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and China with a total of around 1,200 employees. Epredia is committed to achieving its mission to improve lives by enhancing cancer diagnostics for patients around the world. For further information on Epredia and its products, please visit www.epredia.com.

About PHC Holdings Corporation (PHC Group)

PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523) is a global collection of healthcare companies with a mission of contributing to the health of society through healthcare solutions that have a positive impact and improve the lives of people. Its subsidiaries (referred to collectively as PHC Group) include PHC Corporation, Ascensia Diabetes Care, Epredia, LSI Medience Corporation, Wemex Corporation and Mediford Corporation. Together, these companies develop, manufacture, sell and service solutions across diabetes management, healthcare solutions, life sciences and diagnostics. PHC Group’s consolidated net sales in FY2024 were JPY 361.6 billion with global distribution of products and services in more than 125 countries and regions. www.phchd.com

About Mindpeak

Founded in 2018, Mindpeak is a global innovator in AI-driven digital pathology solutions. The company develops cutting-edge algorithms that support pathologists in routine diagnostics, focusing on automating tissue analysis for faster, more accurate results. Mindpeak’s platform is designed to enhance productivity and diagnostic confidence in clinical labs, helping to improve patient outcomes in cancer care. For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai, Twitter, and LinkedIn.