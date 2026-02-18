Orion Adds DPL Technology to Orion Connect, Embedding Insurance Solutions in Its Flagship Offering for Advisors

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion and DPL Financial Partners today announced an expanded integration that gives advisors seamless access to advanced annuity and insurance solutions within the Orion platform. The integration launches with three of DPL’s powerful annuity comparison and analysis tools embedded directly into Orion Connect.

“Commission-free annuities are becoming an essential part of modern, fiduciary financial planning — but advisors need technology to access and implement them without friction,” said Reed Colley, President of Orion Advisor Technology. “Through this integration of DPL’s annuity tools and product insights, advisors have the ability to evaluate income strategies, uncover held-away assets, and deliver more confident retirement outcomes without leaving their core workflow. This is about meeting real client needs while helping advisors grow and scale their practices in a way that’s fully aligned with their fiduciary process.”

Historically, annuities have lived outside the core advisor workflow, forcing advisors to juggle separate systems, paperwork, and manual processes to evaluate and implement solutions. Through this integration within Orion Connect, advisors gain in-platform access to a marketplace of fee-based products from the industry’s leading carriers and the tools to seamlessly implement and manage them. Advisors can now address real-world planning challenges and drive organic growth from existing clients with modern products that are low-cost, often offer higher payout rates and greater liquidity, and align with a fiduciary advice model.

The DPL offerings available through Orion Connect include:

Annuity Comparison Calculator , enabling advisors to quickly evaluate existing client annuities and compare them side-by-side with low-cost, commission-free alternatives aligned to retirement income, principal protection, or growth objectives.

, enabling advisors to quickly evaluate existing client annuities and compare them side-by-side with low-cost, commission-free alternatives aligned to retirement income, principal protection, or growth objectives. Guaranteed Income Analysis , helping advisors identify annuity solutions designed to meet specific retirement income needs and model predictable retirement outcomes directly within the financial plan.

, helping advisors identify annuity solutions designed to meet specific retirement income needs and model predictable retirement outcomes directly within the financial plan. MYGA (Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuities) Marketplace, allowing advisors to compare and apply for a range of commission-free MYGAs.

The tools are powered by DPL’s rules-based engine and extensive product database, providing recommendations aligned to client goals, client proposals, and the ability to launch digital applications.

Additionally, DPL supports advisors with insurance-licensed agents, so IARs are not required to hold licenses or FINRA registration to incorporate annuities into their financial planning toolkit.

“With commissions removed, annuities can be used as a structured solution to deliver efficient retirement income and protection from market volatility,” said David Lau, Founder and CEO of DPL Financial Partners. “Through this embedded experience within Orion’s platform, annuities are now integrated with other investments and tools advisors use to manage client portfolios. And they can be leveraged in an advisory practice as fee-billable assets.”

The announcement builds on Orion and DPL’s existing partnership, which established annuity data integration and enabled advisors to easily move between Orion and DPL’s platforms. This new integration delivers a more robust experience — bringing powerful annuity capabilities directly into the platform where advisors already manage portfolios, planning, and client relationships.

Orion and DPL are hosting a webinar on March 31, featuring a demo of this embedded technology and a discussion about how to use it to drive growth and improve client outcomes. Register for the webinar here.

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the leading commission-free annuity marketplace, bringing best-in-class solutions from the nation's top carriers to registered investment advisors (RIAs), and individual investors. DPL's technology-driven product discovery tools and education enable RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practices to more holistically serve their clients. DPL administers more than $5.8 billion in assets from a user base of 8,500 RIA firms, servicing more than 19,000 advisors. Learn more at dplfp.com.

About Orion

Orion is a premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker, Redtail Technology, and Orion OCIO create a complete offering that empowers firms to attract new clients seamlessly, connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes, and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. Orion services $5.8 trillion in assets under administration and $133 billion of wealth management platform assets (as of December 31, 2025), supporting over 8 million technology accounts and thousands of independent advisory firms. Today, 17 out of the Top 20 Barron’s RIA firms1 rely on Orion’s technology to power their businesses and win for investors. Learn more at Orion.com.

1 Source: 2025 Top 100 RIA Firms, Barron's, 2025.

0484-U-26043

Wealth Management Platform Assets include assets managed on a discretionary and non-discretionary basis by Orion Portfolio Solutions, LLC ("OPS") and TownSquare Capital, LLC ("TSC") on their proprietary platforms, assets in proprietary and third-party models made available through OPS's Communities platform, and assets in OPS's proprietary models managed on third-party platforms.