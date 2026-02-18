Cloudaware and Apex Systems Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Next-Generation FinOps Solutions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloudaware, a premier cloud governance and optimization platform, and Apex Systems, a leading global technology solutions firm and one of six ASGN brands that will be unifying under the new Everforth brand (NYSE: ASGN), today announced a strategic partnership to launch a comprehensive, joint FinOps solution. This collaboration combines Apex Systems’ world-class advisory and managed services with Cloudaware’s robust cloud management platform to help enterprises master cloud financial management.

As organizations continue to scale their complex or multi-cloud environments, many struggle with "cloud sprawl" and unpredictable spending. The Apex-Cloudaware partnership addresses these challenges by providing a unified framework that merges deep technical expertise with automated, real-time data visibility.

Bridging the Gap Between Engineering and Finance

The joint solution is designed to break down silos between finance, technology, and business teams. By leveraging Cloudaware’s data-driven insights and Apex Systems’ implementation excellence, clients can expect:

Total Cost Visibility: Real-time dashboards that provide a single pane of glass across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and private cloud environments.

Automated Governance: Proactive identification of wasted resources and automated remediation workflows to ensure continuous optimization.

Unit Economics Mastery: Advanced tagging and allocation strategies that allow businesses to track the true cost of every product, feature, and customer.

Managed FinOps-as-a-Service: For organizations lacking internal resources, Apex Systems provides dedicated experts to manage the Cloudaware platform, drive cultural change, and guarantee cost-saving targets.

Executive Commentary

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cloudaware to bring our clients a stronger, more unified approach to FinOps,” said Chris O’Hare, SVP, Global Head of Cloud and Infrastructure at Apex Systems. “By combining Apex’s cloud advisory and managed services with Cloudaware’s realtime cloud governance platform, we’re giving organizations the clarity and control they need to manage multicloud environments with confidence. This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping customers optimize costs and modernize responsibly while accelerating their cloud maturity.”

"Apex Systems has an incredible track record of delivering complex digital transformations for the Fortune 500," said Mikhail Malamud, General Manager and Co-Founder at Cloudaware. "Integrating our platform’s deep discovery and auditing capabilities with Apex’s deep cloud and infrastructure expertise creates a powerhouse offering. Together, we are providing the roadmap and the engine for sustainable FinOps maturity."

About Cloudaware

Cloudaware is a leading provider of cloud governance and FinOps solutions. Their platform provides enterprises with the visibility, security, and financial management tools necessary to manage complex, multi-cloud infrastructures at scale. Cloudaware is trusted by global leaders in banking, healthcare, and technology. For more information, visit [www.cloudaware.com].

About Apex Systems

Apex Systems is a leading global technology solutions firm that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill our clients’ digital visions. We offer a continuum of solutions, specializing in strategy, transformation, and managed services across application development, data, enterprise platforms, cloud and infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Through our ability to innovate alongside our customers, we build and deploy the right artificial intelligence solutions to realize business value and improve customer experiences. Our alliances with cutting-edge technology partners empower our customers by providing them with the latest advancements. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India. Apex is a part of the commercial segment of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN). To learn more, visit www.apexsystems.com.