AutoBase Chosen by TDOT to Implement Statewide Rural Service Patrol Program

TINLEY PARK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vehicle Management Solutions LLC (“VMS”), a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), announced that its operating company, AutoBase LLC (“AutoBase”), has been selected by the Tennessee Department of Transportation (“TDOT”) to deliver the state’s new Rural Service Patrol (“RSP”) program. The statewide traffic incident management initiative is designed to improve roadway safety, reduce congestion, and support quick clearance on Tennessee’s rural interstate corridors.

AutoBase was selected following a competitive procurement process based on its extensive experience operating Safety Service Patrol (SSP) and Rural Service Patrol (RSP) programs for transportation agencies nationwide. As part of Vehicle Management Solutions, AutoBase brings proven operational leadership, Traffic Incident Management (“TIM”) certified training standards, and performance driven program management to support TDOT’s safety and mobility objectives.

Under the Rural Service Patrol program, AutoBase will deploy trained operators and dedicated service patrol vehicles to provide rapid assistance for disabled vehicles, minor crashes, roadway debris and other nonrecurring incidents. Services will be delivered in close coordination with TDOT, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and local emergency responders to improve scene safety, accelerate incident clearance and reduce the risk of secondary crashes.

“AutoBase has a long track record of partnering with transportation agencies to deliver professional, reliable service patrol programs,” said Kevin Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of VMS. “We are proud to support TDOT’s Rural Service Patrol program and help advance its commitment to safety, quick clearance and consistent performance across Tennessee’s rural interstate system.”

On February 18th, TDOT announced a phased plan to expand service patrols statewide. Currently covering Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, and Memphis, the HELP Trucks Program will add the Rural Service Program in Region 2 this spring, reaching all four regions and over 870 interstate miles by summer 2026. AutoBase will provide transparent performance reporting throughout, meeting Traffic Incident Management standards.

“The expansion of TDOT’s HELP Program into rural areas fills a critical gap in emergency response coverage by improving safety and reducing incident clearance times. These enhancements directly advance TDOT’s mission to provide a safe, reliable transportation system that supports Tennessee’s economic growth and quality of life,” said TDOT Commissioner Will Reid.

This award enhances VMS’s presence across the country in traffic incident management and roadside assistance, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to building specialized businesses that support public-sector transportation partners.

About Vehicle Management Solutions

Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, VMS is a leading provider of end-to-end vehicle management solutions including dispatch, vehicle storage and traffic incident management. VMS’s mission is to keep streets, roads and highways moving safely and efficiently. With a nationwide presence, VMS focuses on building long-term relationships with states, municipalities, law enforcement agencies, insurance companies, logistics companies and various other clients to serve their communities. For more information, please visit www.vmsolutions.com.

About AutoBase LLC

AutoBase is a national provider of safety service patrol and traffic incident management services with operations across nine states across the Midwest, Northeast and Southeast regions. AutoBase partners with state Departments of Transportation to provide critical highway services aimed at maintaining safety and restoring traffic flow on public roadways.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital LLC is a private equity firm focused on control investments in lower-middle market companies across the Business Services, Industrials and IT Services sectors throughout North America. Mill Point’s experienced team of investment professionals, Executive Partners and Functional Experts seeks portfolio company value enhancement through rigorous implementation of transformative strategic initiatives and operational improvements. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.