Major League Soccer Names Chime Official Retail Banking, Credit Card, and Debit Card Partner

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Major League Soccer (MLS) today announced a new multi-year partnership with Chime, #1 Most Loved Banking App1, naming the company the Official Retail Banking, Credit Card, and Debit Card Partner of MLS in the United States. The partnership marks Chime’s first major investment in professional soccer, aligning with a period of unprecedented momentum for the league as MLS continues to grow its cultural footprint across North America and on the global stage.

As part of the partnership, Chime will be integrated across key MLS moments and platforms throughout the season, anchored by a marquee presence at some of the league’s most high-profile events and fan touchpoints. Together, MLS and Chime will collaborate to create meaningful opportunities to engage supporters, both inside stadiums and beyond the matchday experience, reflecting a shared commitment to accessibility, inclusion, and meeting fans where they connect with the sport.

Key components of the partnership include:

Presenting Partner of the MLS All-Star Game, one of the league’s premier global events

MLS All-Star Game jersey branding

Season-long integration across MLS platforms, live events, and fan experiences, including in-stadium signage and on-site fan activations

Digital and social integrations, and multiple episodic series including a co-branded content series highlighting behind-the-scenes stories of MLS players and personalities

National contextual advertising tapping into soccer fandom

Community engagement across multiple markets

“MLS continues to evolve alongside how fans experience and connect with the game,” said Carter Ladd, MLS EVP, Chief Revenue Officer. “Partnering with Chime allows us to work with a brand that shares our focus on accessibility and innovation, helping us create immersive experiences and community initiatives that meet our fans where they engage with the sport.”

“Soccer is at a defining moment in the U.S. with global attention converging here this year, making it the ideal time to partner with Major League Soccer,” said Vineet Mehra, Chief Growth Officer at Chime. “This partnership reflects how Chime is evolving its approach to sports by showing up where passion runs deep and building meaningful connections through the moments that matter most, from the pitch to communities and beyond matchday. As a company serving millions of Americans, we are investing in a sport that brings communities together and resonates with the people we serve.”

The partnership will continue to come to life throughout the MLS season, with new fan experiences and moments designed to deepen engagement with the league while supporting communities connected to the game.

The 2026 MLS season kicks off February 21 with a full slate of 15 matches, including the Los Angeles Football Club taking on MLS Cup champion Inter Miami CF at the storied Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 31st season in 2026 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada. All MLS and Leagues Cup matches can be watched on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com, and features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Chime

Chime® (Nasdaq: CHYM) is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. We offer a broad range of low-cost banking and payments products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people. Our member-aligned business model has helped millions of people to unlock financial progress. Member deposits are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits.2