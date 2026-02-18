CBTS Announces Comprehensive Technology Solutions for University of Kentucky to Support Infrastructure Modernization

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CBTS, a leading provider of managed IT and networking solutions, has entered into a contract agreement with the University of Kentucky to deliver a full suite of technology services to modernize and future-proof the institution’s infrastructure.

As part of this engagement, CBTS will provide end-to-end procurement services for networking, wireless, VoIP, and firewall equipment from industry-leading vendors, including Arista, Cisco, Dell, Fortinet, HPE, Juniper, and Palo Alto Networks. Through its partner network, CBTS ensures cost-effective sourcing, pre-configuration, and seamless installation supported by just-in-time delivery models and warranty coverage for pre-owned devices.

“This engagement with the University of Kentucky is a strong example of how CBTS will help customers turn infrastructure investments into real operational value, for Universities across the Commonwealth,” said Arrian Mehis, President of US Sales, CBTS. “By combining end-to-end procurement services, multi-vendor expertise, and always-on support, we’re enabling universities to modernize faster, reduce risk, and confidently scale their network to meet evolving academic and healthcare demands.”

The engagement also includes 24/7/365 technical support and proactive monitoring across all systems. Services are backed by certified engineers and include structured escalation paths, monthly performance reporting, and hardware replacement options.

Beyond day-to-day operations, CBTS will support the university with advanced technical services such as multi-vendor architecture design, disaster recovery planning, and VoIP integration. University staff will also receive training and professional development programs such as on-site and virtual learning, certification tracks, hands-on workshops, and leadership development initiatives.

About CBTS

CBTS (#44 CRN Solution Provider 500) serves enterprise and midmarket clients in all industries across the United States and Canada. CBTS combines deep technical expertise with a full suite of flexible technology solutions — including AI-enabled Services, Application Modernization, Managed Hybrid Cloud, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace, and Infrastructure solutions. From developing and deploying modern applications and the secure, scalable platforms on which they run, to managing, monitoring, and optimizing their operations, CBTS delivers comprehensive technology solutions for its clients’ transformative business initiatives. For more information, please visit www.cbts.com.