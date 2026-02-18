Ameresco Partners with Bradford Exempted Village School District for On-Site Solar Project

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & BRADFORD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that is has partnered with the Bradford Exempted Village School District (EVSD) in Bradford, Ohio on a rooftop photovoltaic (PV) solar installation project for the district’s academic school building, delivering on-site renewable power to support the school while advancing long-term sustainability for the rural Ohio community.

Ameresco’s on‑site solar project at Bradford EVSD will boost energy resiliency, reduce long‑term energy costs, and support hands‑on learning for students. Share

Backed by a grant from the State of Ohio Department of Development, the 304 kW rooftop solar system will provide approximately 365,000 kWh of annual energy savings for the district. Once operational, the system is expected to offset roughly 46% of the district’s total energy usage, improve costs per kilowatt-hour by an estimated 33%, and reduce carbon emissions by approximately 117 metric tons each year.

The project represents the latest milestone in Bradford EVSD’s ongoing decarbonization efforts, highlighting the district’s commitment to modernizing its facilities and advancing environmental stewardship. Other recent initiatives include awarded grants to purchase two electric buses and the construction of a new greenhouse to provide students with access to fresh food on campus. The new solar project builds on these achievements by reducing reliance on the grid, lowering long-term energy costs, and further advancing the district’s renewable energy goals.

Ameresco secured the grant funding on the district’s behalf and will lead the project through grant administration, in addition to providing engineering, procurement, and construction services. The project began in September 2025 and is expected to be completed in 2026.

“At Bradford EVSD, we’ve long recognized that rising utility costs can shift resources away from where they matter most, our classrooms and the students who rely on on‑site support,” said Joe Hurst, Superintendent at Bradford EVSD. “This solar project reflects years of planning and partnership, and it allows us to turn a financial challenge into an educational opportunity. By integrating renewable energy directly into our campus, we’re not only strengthening long‑term operational resilience, but also creating a living classroom that exposes students to emerging energy pathways and responsible stewardship.”

As part of the initiative, Ameresco will install a solar production dashboard accessible to students across the district, enabling them to visualize the impact of renewable energy. To further spark curiosity, Ameresco will also deliver an educational presentation to a selection of interested students designed to encourage creative thinking around energy innovation.

“Supporting Bradford EVSD in bringing renewable energy and hands-on education directly to its students reflects a strong commitment to experiential learning,” said Lou Maltezos, President of Central & Western USA, Canada Regions at Ameresco. “The project reflects how collaboration can help schools integrate on-site renewable energy while increasing awareness of long-term sustainability and energy resilience.”

To learn more about the solar solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/solution-solar-power/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) is a leading energy infrastructure solutions provider dedicated to helping customers reduce costs, enhance resilience, and decarbonize to net zero in the global energy transition. Our comprehensive portfolio includes implementing smart energy efficiency solutions, upgrading aging infrastructure, and developing, constructing, and operating distributed energy resources. As a trusted full-service partner, Ameresco shows the way by reducing energy use and delivering energy infrastructure solutions to Federal, state and local governments, utilities, data centers, educational and healthcare institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,500 employees providing local expertise in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

The announcement of a customer’s entry into a project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of Ameresco’s overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in Ameresco’s overall total project backlog. This project was included in Ameresco’s previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2025.