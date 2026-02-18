-

AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America Following Agreement to Acquire Schroders, plc.

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has commented that the Financial Strength Rating of A++ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “aaa” (Exceptional) of Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA) remain unchanged following TIAA’s announcement that Nuveen, a TIAA Company, has entered into a cash acquisition of Schroders plc (Schroders).

Schroders is a leading provider in active asset management, advisory and wealth management services with $1.1 trillion in assets under management. Once the acquisition is completed, the combined Nuveen organization will become a top 10 global asset manager with almost $2.5 trillion in assets under management. It is anticipated that Schroders will continue to operate as a standalone business within the wider Nuveen group for at least 12 months following the completion of the transaction.

The transaction is expected to become effective and close during the fourth quarter of 2026. The transaction is also expected to increase leverage at TIAA due to purchase financing. In addition, the transaction will increase scale and diversification for the organization as it expands its less capital-intensive asset management business globally.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Jon Housel
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2296
jon.housel@ambest.com

Edward Kohlberg
Director
+1 908 882 1979
edward.kohlberg@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Industry:

AM Best

Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#insurance

Contacts

Jon Housel
Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 2296
jon.housel@ambest.com

Edward Kohlberg
Director
+1 908 882 1979
edward.kohlberg@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

Social Media Profiles
AM Best / LinkedIn
More News From AM Best

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Compañía Internacional de Seguros, S.A.

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of Compañía Internacional de Seguros, S.A. (CIS) (Panama City, Panama). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect CIS’ balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. CIS’ balance s...

Best’s Special Report: EMEA Ratings Benchmarking Shows Improving Credit Quality, but Common Themes Highlighted as Weaknesses

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ratings of (re)insurers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) showed improvement in 2025, according to a new report from AM Best. In its new Best’s Special Report, “Benchmarking EMEA Ratings – Improving Credit Quality, but Common Themes Highlighted as Weaknesses”, AM Best notes that despite the uncertain global geopolitical environment, the stability of macroeconomic conditions through 2024 and 2025, in addition to generally robust levels of profitability in many...

Best’s Special Report: U.S. Economy Grows Despite Emerging Headwinds

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The U.S. economy entered 2026 from a position of relative strength, continuing to outperform most advanced economies in 2025, a theme that is expected to persist in the coming year, according to a new AM Best report. According to the Best’s Special Report, “U.S. Economy Grows Despite Emerging Headwinds,” International Monetary Fund projections indicate that the country’s real gross domestic product growth will rise slightly to 2.4% in 2026, compared with 2.1% las...
Back to Newsroom