M-Cube and SOLUM Enter Strategic Partnership to Deliver Integrated Digital Signage and ESL Solutions for Retail Across Europe

DUESSELDORF, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M-Cube and SOLUM (KOSPI: 248070) have entered into a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deliver integrated Digital Signage and e-paper solutions for retail customers across Europe. The partnership combines SOLUM’s end-to-end capabilities across ESL, large-format E-Paper and Digital Signage solutions with M-Cube’s expertise in content, system integration, end-to-end solutions and services, and large-scale deployments, aiming to simplify and elevate in-store communication across retail networks.

As part of the collaboration, the two companies will jointly develop an end-to-end retail communication solution by integrating M-Cube’s DXP One content management system with SOLUM’s Aims CMS for Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL). This unified platform will enable retailers to manage campaign content and price communication from a single system, supporting more consistent execution across Digital Signage and e-paper touchpoints while laying the groundwork for scalable in-store retail media environments.

SOLUM’s role in the partnership reflects its unique positioning as a solution provider spanning ESL, large-format E-Paper and Digital Signage. By supplying display hardware, cloud-native remote management software, and platform-level ESL capabilities, SOLUM enables retailers to deploy and operate a wide range of digital touchpoints within a coherent technical framework. M-Cube complements this with content and CMS services, solution design, installation, IT/AV integration, and ongoing managed services, resulting in a turnkey offering designed to reduce operational complexity while supporting reliable execution across diverse store environments.

The partnership initially focuses on retail customers across Europe, with a framework in place to support step-by-step expansion into additional global markets. Pilot deployments of the integrated solution are planned to begin in the first quarter, followed by a broader rollout expected from the second quarter, subject to the outcomes of these initial projects.

Gianluca Pasquali, CEO of M-Cube, said, “This partnership aligns strongly with our vision of transforming retail environments through connected and impactful digital experiences. By unifying Digital Signage and ESL within a single platform, we enable brands and retailers to orchestrate content and communication across in-store touchpoints more effectively, creating more engaging and immersive customer journeys while simplifying operational management.”

Harri Ekholm, Head of Pan-European Signage Sales at SOLUM added, “SOLUM’s strength lies in enabling retailers to evolve how they communicate in-store—connecting pricing, content, and digital touchpoints into a single, coherent experience. Through this partnership with M-Cube, we aim to help retailers move toward more unified, scalable in-store communication platforms that can adapt as customer engagement and retail media continue to evolve.”

SOLUM’s digital signage, ESL, and a broad range of solutions for retailers will be showcased at EuroShop from February 22–26 in Halle 6 / C58.

About M-Cube

M-Cube stands as a global luminary in In-Store Digital Engagement solutions, boasting a comprehensive array of services from in-store radio to digital signage, interactivity, and mobile applications. M-Cube innovates digital solutions to elevate service quality, engagement levels, customer retention, and communication within the retail sector.

Founded in 2001, M-Cube orchestrates personalised customer experiences, translating online world advantages to physical retail environments.

With a global presence spanning Italy, the UK, France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Spain, China, and Hong Kong, M-Cube oversees more than 45,000 installations globally for over 400 brands across diverse sectors including Fashion & Luxury, Retail, Finance & Insurance, QSR, Grocery Retail, and Automotive. Their clientele encompasses industry giants such as Dolce & Gabbana, Bally, United Colors of Benetton, and EE.

www.mcubedigital.com

About SOLUM

Founded in 2015 as a spin-off from Samsung Electro-Mechanics, SOLUM is a publicly traded company listed on the KOSPI stock exchange. The company has established itself as a leader in power solutions, display technologies, and electronic shelf labels (ESL), driving innovation across the global retail sector. With a strong commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable retail transformation, SOLUM continues to develop high-quality solutions that empower retailers to operate more efficiently in an increasingly digital world.

www.solum-group.com