Arverne Entrusts Macquarie Capital With a Financial Advisory Mandate and Announces Its Capital Markets Day Which Will Be Held on March 26, 2026

PAU, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Arverne (FR001400JWR8 - ARVEN), the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions announces that it has selected Macquarie Capital as its financial advisor, for the study of the financing of the Group's growth and will devote a day to presenting its strategy and ambitions on March 26.

Macquarie Capital has unique expertise in developing and investing in infrastructure and energy projects and businesses. This major player is internationally recognized for financing energy transition, geothermal and lithium projects, as well as the entire battery value chain, from critical metals to gigafactories. This choice is in line with Macquarie Capital's role as financial advisor to the Lithium de France project.

The Capital Markets Day will mark an important milestone for Arverne, highlighting the progress made, presenting its activities Drilling & Well Construction, Heating & Cooling and Critical Metals, and outlining the ambitions set out in its strategic plan.

Pierre Brossollet, CEO and founder of Arverne, states: « The prominent place given to geothermal energy in France's new energy roadmap requires the development of a solid national industry, spearheaded by Arverne. The Group's strategy has been reinforced to promote geothermal energy, with an extensive portfolio of projects based on a virtuous economic model. At the same time, the Lithium de France project in Alsace is progressing successfully in its pre-industrial phase. I am delighted to present Arverne's plan and ambitions to investors on March 26. The teams are fully committed to accelerating the emergence of geothermal energy, a sovereign clean energy solution that literally lies beneath our feet. »

About ARVERNE

ARVERNE, is the leading French supplier of geothermal solutions.
It specialises in harnessing natural ground resources to transform them into local energy sources for heating and cooling systems and to extract lithium. A mission-driven company listed on Euronext Paris, Arverne works for local authorities and industrial companies with a focus on energy sovereignty and short supply chains.
www.arverne.earth

