-

Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

  • Posts 5% Increase in Q4 Revenues to $1.5 Billion; Full-Year Revenues Reach Record $6.03 Billion, Driven by Environmental Services Segment Growth
  • Generates Q4 Net Income of $86.6 Million, or EPS of $1.62; Full-Year Net Income of $391.0 Million, or EPS of $7.28
  • Achieves 8% Growth in Q4 Adjusted EBITDA to $278.7 Million; Full-Year Adjusted EBITDA of $1.17 Billion, Up 5% from Prior Year
  • Delivers Full-Year Net Cash from Operating Activities of $866.7 Million and Record Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $509.3 Million
  • Repurchases $250 Million of CLH Shares in 2025; Announces $350 Million Expansion of Share Buyback Program
  • Signs Agreement to Acquire Environmental Businesses from Depot Connect International for ~$130 Million
  • Announces $50 Million Strategic Investment in Fleet Expansion to Support Growth
  • Provides Full-Year 2026 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“We concluded 2025 with strong fourth-quarter results, including higher profitability in both of our operating segments,” said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was led by our Environmental Services (ES) segment, where segment Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded year over year for the 15th consecutive quarter, reflecting the diversity of our end markets as we have continued to gain volumes against the muted industrial backdrop of the past several years. We believe that our results also demonstrate our consistency in executing our pricing initiatives, cost management plans and network efficiencies.”

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues were $1.50 billion, compared with $1.43 billion in the same period of 2024. Income from operations rose 16% to $158.4 million, compared with $137.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income was $86.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared with $84.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (see description and reconciliation below) increased 8% to $278.7 million from $257.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Q4 2025 Segment Review

“Our ES segment delivered a 50-basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 25.8%, reflecting our ability to leverage our unique assets,” said Gerstenberg. “The segment’s 6% top-line growth was led by Technical Services, which grew 8% on strong demand for disposal and recycling services, higher project volumes, and continued expansion in PFAS services. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services’ revenue in the segment increased 7%, driven by pricing and higher volumes, particularly in vacuum services, as we continue to deliver high levels of repeatable service offerings to customers. Our incineration utilization, excluding the new Kimball incinerator, was 87%, consistent with our expectations, while landfill volumes rose 56% on the strength of project activity. Field Services revenue grew 13%, supported by large-scale emergency response projects. Overall, our ES segment delivered strong results despite select market headwinds, underscoring the resiliency and multiple growth levers within our business model.”

“Within our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment, in response to further weakening in the base oil pricing environment we advanced our charge-for-oil (CFO) pricing strategy for our waste oil collection services, which helped lead to a 310-basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Mike Battles, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “We gathered 56 million gallons of waste oil at a CFO rate that was nearly 50% above what we charged in the third quarter as we continued to aggressively manage our re-refining spread and provide excellent service to these customers. In addition, we grew our direct lubricant gallons sold, which also supported our year-over-year margin improvement.”

2025 Financial Results

Revenues for 2025 grew 2% to $6.03 billion, compared with $5.89 billion in 2024. Income from operations increased to $673.4 million, compared with $670.2 million in 2024.

Net income was $391.0 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $402.3 million, or $7.42 per diluted share for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (see description and reconciliation below) grew 5% to $1.17 billion from $1.12 billion in 2024. The Company generated adjusted free cash flow (see description and reconciliation below) of $509.3 million in 2025, compared with $357.9 million in 2024. The increase in adjusted free cash flow is attributable to higher Adjusted EBITDA, improvements in working capital management and lower net capital expenditures, exclusive of significant strategic growth investments.

“2025 was another year of strong operational performance and profitable growth, led by our ES segment where both Technical Services and Safety-Kleen Environmental delivered 7% revenue growth,” said Gerstenberg. “We topped $6 billion in annual revenues and exceeded $500 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the first time in our history. Adjusted EBITDA margin in our ES segment expanded by 60 basis points for the year to 25.9%. Another highlight was our best-ever safety performance, with a record Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.49. We also achieved several notable operational milestones in 2025, including the successful first-year ramp-up of our new Kimball incinerator; creation of our Phoenix Hub; handling nearly 22,000 emergency response events; the issuance of our PFAS incineration study with the EPA; and the reduction of voluntary turnover by 150 bps to a five-year low.”

Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $250 million of availability remaining under its existing share repurchase program. The Board of Directors has authorized a $350 million expansion of the existing program. Clean Harbors intends to fund the share repurchases through its available cash resources.

“Our share repurchase program remains a core element in our capital allocation strategy, and we appreciate the support of our Board in expanding the program back to $600 million of availability,” said Eric Dugas, Chief Financial Officer. “In 2025, given our strong balance sheet, reliable business model and cash generation, we returned significant capital to shareholders by repurchasing a record $250 million in shares at an average price of approximately $222 per share. We deploy capital with a clear focus on maximizing shareholder returns, whether through acquisitions, internal investments, stock repurchases or debt reduction, and we look to continue to deploy capital in the most accretive way in 2026.”

Agreement to Acquire DCI Businesses

The Company today announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain businesses of Depot Connect International (DCI) for approximately $130 million. The acquired businesses operate five locations in Ohio, Louisiana and Texas and are expected to generate approximately $40 million of revenue and $11 million of Adjusted EBITDA annually. Clean Harbors will fund the acquisition with available cash and expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The businesses we are acquiring offer waste handling, tank cleaning and railcar cleaning, which is a great strategic fit for Clean Harbors,” said Battles. “Additionally, two facilities have wastewater treatment and solidification capabilities. We will integrate these businesses into our facilities network within Technical Services, as well as our Field Services business, and we expect to remain active on the acquisition front in 2026.”

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“We are encouraged by the growth opportunities we are seeing across multiple parts of our business, particularly within Technical Services,” said Gerstenberg. “We expect our entire disposal and recycling network to remain in high demand in 2026 as we capitalize on reshoring, PFAS and a growing pipeline of remediation and project work. Within Safety-Kleen Environmental, we expect another year of stable growth. To support and accelerate our organic growth in this business, we are making a $50 million strategic investment to expand our vacuum truck fleet over the next two years. We expect this investment to have a five-year payback as we cross-sell our vacuum service offerings to more customers. We also expect to continue to grow and expand our Field Services business through additional branch locations and customer relationships. We expect our Industrial Services business to stabilize after two challenging years of reduced customer spending. For SKSS, we will continue to manage our re-refining spread through appropriate CFO rates. We will also focus on greater direct blended sales, Group III production and partnership opportunities.”

“We enter the year with strong momentum in our core hazardous waste collection and disposal businesses,” said Battles. “Our outlook is grounded in modest economic assumptions. We expect to achieve growth in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and margins again in 2026, as we continue to deliver value to our shareholders.”

In the first quarter of 2026, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow 4% to 7% year over year in its ES segment and be up 1% to 3% on a consolidated basis. For full-year 2026, Clean Harbors expects:

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion, with a midpoint of $1.23 billion. This Adjusted EBITDA range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $410 million to $461 million.
  • Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $480 million to $540 million, with a midpoint of $510 million. This range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $820 million to $940 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors because the Company’s management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except percentages):

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Net income

$

86,590

 

 

$

83,974

 

 

$

390,974

 

 

$

402,299

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

3,616

 

 

 

3,317

 

 

 

14,326

 

 

 

13,456

 

Stock-based compensation

 

10,082

 

 

 

7,291

 

 

 

32,702

 

 

 

27,981

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

103,012

 

 

 

105,290

 

 

 

446,006

 

 

 

400,922

 

Third-party transaction related costs

 

3,533

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,533

 

 

 

 

Kimball startup costs

 

 

 

 

4,343

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,343

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(3,218

)

 

 

(977

)

 

 

(5,200

)

 

 

1,454

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

8,277

 

 

 

371

 

 

 

8,277

 

 

 

371

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

(776

)

 

 

 

 

 

(776

)

 

 

 

Interest expense, net of interest income

 

34,221

 

 

 

34,197

 

 

 

143,104

 

 

 

134,964

 

Provision for income taxes

 

33,352

 

 

 

19,403

 

 

 

136,993

 

 

 

131,144

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

278,689

 

 

$

257,209

 

 

$

1,169,939

 

 

$

1,116,934

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

 

18.6

%

 

 

18.0

%

 

 

19.4

%

 

 

19.0

%

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. When necessary, the Company adjusts for the cash impact of items derived from non-operating activities. Additionally, adjusted free cash flow excludes significant strategic growth investments, as they are not indicative of free cash flow for the current period. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between reported GAAP net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in thousands):

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Adjusted free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash from operating activities

$

355,093

 

 

$

303,938

 

 

$

866,725

 

 

$

777,771

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(121,749

)

 

 

(62,415

)

 

 

(424,918

)

 

 

(432,241

)

Cash investments in strategic growth projects

 

18,986

 

 

 

 

 

 

43,326

 

 

 

 

Third-party transaction related costs

 

2,614

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,614

 

 

 

 

Kimball startup costs

 

 

 

 

3,253

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,253

 

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

 

6,318

 

 

 

2,746

 

 

 

21,568

 

 

 

9,099

 

Adjusted free cash flow

$

261,262

 

 

$

247,522

 

 

$

509,315

 

 

$

357,882

 

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

 

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2026

Projected GAAP net income

$410

to

$461

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

16

to

15

Stock-based compensation

35

to

38

Depreciation and amortization

450

to

440

Interest expense, net

144

to

139

Provision for income taxes

145

to

167

Projected Adjusted EBITDA

$1,200

to

$1,260

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions). The Company excludes significant strategic growth investments, which the Company expects to realize future long-term benefits from, as they are not indicative of free cash flow generation for the current period.

 

For the Year Ending

December 31, 2026

Projected net cash from operating activities

$820

to

$940

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(465)

to

(525)

 

Cash investments in strategic growth projects

110

to

110

 

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

15

to

15

 

Projected adjusted free cash flow

$480

to

$540

 

Conference Call Information

Clean Harbors will conduct a conference call for investors today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the information contained in this press release. During the call, management will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy. Investors who wish to listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slides should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 877.709.8155 or 201.689.8881 prior to the start time. If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, manufacturing and refining, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers, as well as North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans to,” “seeks,” “will,” “should,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “likely,” “potential,” “outlook” or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s future financial and operating results, plans, strategy, objectives and goals, cost management initiatives, pricing and productivity initiatives, contingent liabilities, liquidity, business, economic and market conditions, trends, customer demand, impacts of tariffs and new legislation, acquisitions, growth opportunities, expectations, challenges and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors’ management as of the date of this press release only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation: operational and safety risks; risks relating to the failure of new or existing technologies; cybersecurity risks; the occurrence of natural disasters or other catastrophic events, as well as their residual macroeconomic effects; risks associated with retaining and hiring key personnel; environmental liability and product liability risks relating to hazardous waste management and other components of the Company’s business; negative economic, industry or other developments, including market volatility or economic downturns; risks associated with management’s assumptions relating to expansion of the Company’s landfills; reductions in the demand for emergency response services at industrial facilities or on roadways, railways or waterways, and other remedial projects and regulatory developments; reductions in the demand for oil products and automotive services and volatility in oil prices in the markets the Company serves; changes in statutory and regulatory requirements and risks relating to extensive environmental laws and regulations; risks associated with existing and potential litigation; risks associated with the Company’s identification and execution of strategic capital expenditures, acquisitions and divestitures and their related liabilities; risks relating to the availability and sufficiency of the Company’s insurance coverage, self-insurance, surety bonds, letters of credit and other forms of financial assurance; the impact of new tax legislation or changes in tax regulations and interpretations; the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; risks relating to the Company’s indebtedness and covenants in its debt agreements; risks associated with certain anti-takeover provisions under the Massachusetts Business Corporation Act and the Company’s By-Laws, and those items identified as “Risk Factors” in Clean Harbors’ most recently filed reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the “Investors” section of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Revenues

$

1,499,696

 

 

$

1,431,116

 

 

$

6,030,837

 

 

$

5,889,952

 

Cost of revenues:

 

1,040,728

 

 

 

1,003,502

 

 

 

4,144,599

 

 

 

4,065,713

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

193,894

 

 

 

182,039

 

 

 

752,534

 

 

 

739,629

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

3,616

 

 

 

3,317

 

 

 

14,326

 

 

 

13,456

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

103,012

 

 

 

105,290

 

 

 

446,006

 

 

 

400,922

 

Income from operations

 

158,446

 

 

 

136,968

 

 

 

673,372

 

 

 

670,232

 

Other income (expense), net

 

3,218

 

 

 

977

 

 

 

5,200

 

 

 

(1,454

)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(8,277

)

 

 

(371

)

 

 

(8,277

)

 

 

(371

)

Gain on sale of businesses

 

776

 

 

 

 

 

 

776

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(34,221

)

 

 

(34,197

)

 

 

(143,104

)

 

 

(134,964

)

Income before provision for income taxes

 

119,942

 

 

 

103,377

 

 

 

527,967

 

 

 

533,443

 

Provision for income taxes

 

33,352

 

 

 

19,403

 

 

 

136,993

 

 

 

131,144

 

Net income

$

86,590

 

 

$

83,974

 

 

$

390,974

 

 

$

402,299

 

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.63

 

 

$

1.56

 

 

$

7.31

 

 

$

7.46

 

Diluted

$

1.62

 

 

$

1.55

 

 

$

7.28

 

 

$

7.42

 

Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic

 

53,188

 

 

 

53,857

 

 

 

53,509

 

 

 

53,902

 

Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted

 

53,382

 

 

 

54,168

 

 

 

53,716

 

 

 

54,199

 

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

826,315

 

$

687,192

Short-term marketable securities

 

127,363

 

 

102,634

Accounts receivable, net

 

1,044,137

 

 

1,015,357

Unbilled accounts receivable

 

160,888

 

 

162,215

Inventories and supplies

 

372,088

 

 

384,657

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

116,452

 

 

81,741

Total current assets

 

2,647,243

 

 

2,433,796

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

2,541,067

 

 

2,447,941

Other assets:

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

255,084

 

 

250,853

Goodwill

 

1,479,050

 

 

1,477,199

Permits and other intangibles, net

 

653,027

 

 

701,987

Other long-term assets

 

48,585

 

 

65,502

Total other assets

 

2,435,746

 

 

2,495,541

Total assets

$

7,624,056

 

$

7,377,278

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$

12,600

 

$

15,102

Accounts payable

 

506,592

 

 

487,286

Deferred revenue

 

81,529

 

 

88,545

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

441,788

 

 

419,445

Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities

 

19,112

 

 

20,625

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

75,226

 

 

71,663

Total current liabilities

 

1,136,847

 

 

1,102,666

Other liabilities:

 

 

 

Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion

 

125,038

 

 

119,484

Remedial liabilities, less current portion

 

86,547

 

 

101,424

Long-term debt, less current portion

 

2,763,563

 

 

2,771,117

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 

184,308

 

 

182,883

Deferred tax liabilities

 

384,207

 

 

363,623

Other long-term liabilities

 

197,886

 

 

162,552

Total other liabilities

 

3,741,549

 

 

3,701,083

Total stockholders’ equity, net

 

2,745,660

 

 

2,573,529

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

7,624,056

 

$

7,377,278

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

For the Year Ended

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net income

$

390,974

 

 

$

402,299

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

446,006

 

 

 

400,922

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

 

8,079

 

 

 

8,129

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

 

6,317

 

 

 

6,321

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

14,326

 

 

 

13,456

 

Changes in environmental liability estimates

 

(10,108

)

 

 

4,139

 

Deferred income taxes

 

25,763

 

 

 

18,437

 

Other (income) expense, net

 

(5,200

)

 

 

1,454

 

Stock-based compensation

 

32,702

 

 

 

27,981

 

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

8,277

 

 

 

371

 

Gain on sale of businesses

 

(776

)

 

 

 

Environmental expenditures

 

(16,099

)

 

 

(27,522

)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

 

(31,849

)

 

 

(28,822

)

Inventories and supplies

 

12,461

 

 

 

(49,588

)

Other current and non-current assets

 

(42,372

)

 

 

(57,220

)

Accounts payable

 

23,382

 

 

 

12,327

 

Other current and long-term liabilities

 

4,842

 

 

 

45,087

 

Net cash from operating activities

 

866,725

 

 

 

777,771

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

(424,918

)

 

 

(432,241

)

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

 

21,568

 

 

 

9,099

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

(478,011

)

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of transaction costs

 

4,275

 

 

 

750

 

Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits

 

(3,648

)

 

 

(9,607

)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

 

(116,681

)

 

 

(117,861

)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

 

93,618

 

 

 

124,197

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(425,786

)

 

 

(903,674

)

Cash flows (used in) from financing activities:

 

 

 

Change in uncashed checks

 

3,563

 

 

 

(1,473

)

Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock

 

(15,834

)

 

 

(13,759

)

Repurchases of common stock

 

(250,002

)

 

 

(55,178

)

Deferred financing costs paid

 

(16,216

)

 

 

(8,954

)

Payments on finance leases

 

(33,113

)

 

 

(30,886

)

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

7,158

 

 

 

3,009

 

Principal payments on debt

 

(2,009,898

)

 

 

(15,102

)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount

 

2,005,000

 

 

 

499,375

 

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

 

(309,342

)

 

 

377,032

 

Effect of exchange rate change on cash

 

7,526

 

 

 

(8,635

)

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

139,123

 

 

 

242,494

 

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

 

687,192

 

 

 

444,698

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

826,315

 

 

$

687,192

 

Supplemental information:

 

 

 

Cash payments for interest and income taxes:

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

157,263

 

$

153,059

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

 

117,904

 

 

130,606

Non-cash investing activities:

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment accrued

 

33,332

 

 

43,750

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

 

For the Three Months Ended

Revenue

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

Third Party Revenues

 

Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net

 

Direct Revenues

 

Third Party Revenues

 

Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net

 

Direct Revenues

Environmental Services

$

1,290,677

 

$

10,165

 

 

$

1,300,842

 

$

1,214,098

 

$

11,569

 

 

$

1,225,667

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

 

209,019

 

 

(10,165

)

 

 

198,854

 

 

216,908

 

 

(11,569

)

 

 

205,339

Corporate

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

 

 

110

Total

$

1,499,696

 

$

 

 

$

1,499,696

 

$

1,431,116

 

$

 

 

$

1,431,116

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

Revenue

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

Third Party Revenues

 

Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net

 

Direct Revenues

 

Third Party Revenues

 

Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net

 

Direct Revenues

Environmental Services

$

5,146,354

 

$

46,936

 

 

$

5,193,290

 

$

4,960,325

 

$

44,422

 

 

$

5,004,747

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

 

884,297

 

 

(46,936

)

 

 

837,361

 

 

929,220

 

 

(44,422

)

 

 

884,798

Corporate

 

186

 

 

 

 

 

186

 

 

407

 

 

 

 

 

407

Total

$

6,030,837

 

$

 

 

$

6,030,837

 

$

5,889,952

 

$

 

 

$

5,889,952

 

For the Three Months Ended

 

For the Twelve Months Ended

Adjusted EBITDA

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

Environmental Services

$

335,762

 

 

$

310,570

 

 

$

1,343,776

 

 

$

1,267,462

 

Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions

 

29,952

 

 

 

24,604

 

 

 

137,454

 

 

 

147,006

 

Corporate

 

(87,025

)

 

 

(77,965

)

 

 

(311,291

)

 

 

(297,534

)

Total

$

278,689

 

 

$

257,209

 

 

$

1,169,939

 

 

$

1,116,934

 

 

Contacts

Eric J. Dugas
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Clean Harbors, Inc.
781.792.5100
InvestorRelations@cleanharbors.com

Jim Buckley
SVP Investor Relations
Clean Harbors, Inc.
781.792.5100
Buckley.James@cleanharbors.com

Industry:

Clean Harbors, Inc.

NYSE:CLH
Release Versions
English

Contacts

Eric J. Dugas
EVP and Chief Financial Officer
Clean Harbors, Inc.
781.792.5100
InvestorRelations@cleanharbors.com

Jim Buckley
SVP Investor Relations
Clean Harbors, Inc.
781.792.5100
Buckley.James@cleanharbors.com

More News From Clean Harbors, Inc.

Clean Harbors to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 18

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, will host its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results conference call on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. On the call, Co-Chief Executive Officers Michael L. Battles and Eric W. Gerstenberg, Chief Financial Officer Eric J. Dugas, and Senior Vice President of Investor Relations Jim Buckley will discuss Clean Harbors’ f...

Clean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences: 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference Date: January 13, 2026 Time: 10:15 a.m. ET CJS Securities 26th Annual New Ideas for the New Year Date: January 14, 2026 Time: 8:45 a.m. ET Clean Harbors will webcast the live events; to access the l...

Clean Harbors Awarded $110 Million in Projects for PFAS Water Filtration System in Hawaii

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE: CLH) (“Clean Harbors” or the “Company”), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced that it has won contracts worth $110 million over the next three years related to its PFAS water filtration work at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH). Working with logistics supplier V2X, Clean Harbors will expand the use of its regenerative carbon filtration and resin units that have bee...
Back to Newsroom