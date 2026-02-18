Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

NORWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

“We concluded 2025 with strong fourth-quarter results, including higher profitability in both of our operating segments,” said Eric Gerstenberg, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “Our performance was led by our Environmental Services (ES) segment, where segment Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded year over year for the 15th consecutive quarter, reflecting the diversity of our end markets as we have continued to gain volumes against the muted industrial backdrop of the past several years. We believe that our results also demonstrate our consistency in executing our pricing initiatives, cost management plans and network efficiencies.”

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results

Revenues were $1.50 billion, compared with $1.43 billion in the same period of 2024. Income from operations rose 16% to $158.4 million, compared with $137.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income was $86.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted share, compared with $84.0 million, or $1.55 per diluted share, for the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (see description and reconciliation below) increased 8% to $278.7 million from $257.2 million for the same period in 2024.

Q4 2025 Segment Review

“Our ES segment delivered a 50-basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin to 25.8%, reflecting our ability to leverage our unique assets,” said Gerstenberg. “The segment’s 6% top-line growth was led by Technical Services, which grew 8% on strong demand for disposal and recycling services, higher project volumes, and continued expansion in PFAS services. Safety-Kleen Environmental Services’ revenue in the segment increased 7%, driven by pricing and higher volumes, particularly in vacuum services, as we continue to deliver high levels of repeatable service offerings to customers. Our incineration utilization, excluding the new Kimball incinerator, was 87%, consistent with our expectations, while landfill volumes rose 56% on the strength of project activity. Field Services revenue grew 13%, supported by large-scale emergency response projects. Overall, our ES segment delivered strong results despite select market headwinds, underscoring the resiliency and multiple growth levers within our business model.”

“Within our Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions (SKSS) segment, in response to further weakening in the base oil pricing environment we advanced our charge-for-oil (CFO) pricing strategy for our waste oil collection services, which helped lead to a 310-basis-point improvement in Adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Mike Battles, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “We gathered 56 million gallons of waste oil at a CFO rate that was nearly 50% above what we charged in the third quarter as we continued to aggressively manage our re-refining spread and provide excellent service to these customers. In addition, we grew our direct lubricant gallons sold, which also supported our year-over-year margin improvement.”

2025 Financial Results

Revenues for 2025 grew 2% to $6.03 billion, compared with $5.89 billion in 2024. Income from operations increased to $673.4 million, compared with $670.2 million in 2024.

Net income was $391.0 million, or $7.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $402.3 million, or $7.42 per diluted share for 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA (see description and reconciliation below) grew 5% to $1.17 billion from $1.12 billion in 2024. The Company generated adjusted free cash flow (see description and reconciliation below) of $509.3 million in 2025, compared with $357.9 million in 2024. The increase in adjusted free cash flow is attributable to higher Adjusted EBITDA, improvements in working capital management and lower net capital expenditures, exclusive of significant strategic growth investments.

“2025 was another year of strong operational performance and profitable growth, led by our ES segment where both Technical Services and Safety-Kleen Environmental delivered 7% revenue growth,” said Gerstenberg. “We topped $6 billion in annual revenues and exceeded $500 million in Adjusted Free Cash Flow for the first time in our history. Adjusted EBITDA margin in our ES segment expanded by 60 basis points for the year to 25.9%. Another highlight was our best-ever safety performance, with a record Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of 0.49. We also achieved several notable operational milestones in 2025, including the successful first-year ramp-up of our new Kimball incinerator; creation of our Phoenix Hub; handling nearly 22,000 emergency response events; the issuance of our PFAS incineration study with the EPA; and the reduction of voluntary turnover by 150 bps to a five-year low.”

Expansion of Share Repurchase Program

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $250 million of availability remaining under its existing share repurchase program. The Board of Directors has authorized a $350 million expansion of the existing program. Clean Harbors intends to fund the share repurchases through its available cash resources.

“Our share repurchase program remains a core element in our capital allocation strategy, and we appreciate the support of our Board in expanding the program back to $600 million of availability,” said Eric Dugas, Chief Financial Officer. “In 2025, given our strong balance sheet, reliable business model and cash generation, we returned significant capital to shareholders by repurchasing a record $250 million in shares at an average price of approximately $222 per share. We deploy capital with a clear focus on maximizing shareholder returns, whether through acquisitions, internal investments, stock repurchases or debt reduction, and we look to continue to deploy capital in the most accretive way in 2026.”

Agreement to Acquire DCI Businesses

The Company today announced the signing of a purchase and sale agreement to acquire certain businesses of Depot Connect International (DCI) for approximately $130 million. The acquired businesses operate five locations in Ohio, Louisiana and Texas and are expected to generate approximately $40 million of revenue and $11 million of Adjusted EBITDA annually. Clean Harbors will fund the acquisition with available cash and expects the transaction to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

“The businesses we are acquiring offer waste handling, tank cleaning and railcar cleaning, which is a great strategic fit for Clean Harbors,” said Battles. “Additionally, two facilities have wastewater treatment and solidification capabilities. We will integrate these businesses into our facilities network within Technical Services, as well as our Field Services business, and we expect to remain active on the acquisition front in 2026.”

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“We are encouraged by the growth opportunities we are seeing across multiple parts of our business, particularly within Technical Services,” said Gerstenberg. “We expect our entire disposal and recycling network to remain in high demand in 2026 as we capitalize on reshoring, PFAS and a growing pipeline of remediation and project work. Within Safety-Kleen Environmental, we expect another year of stable growth. To support and accelerate our organic growth in this business, we are making a $50 million strategic investment to expand our vacuum truck fleet over the next two years. We expect this investment to have a five-year payback as we cross-sell our vacuum service offerings to more customers. We also expect to continue to grow and expand our Field Services business through additional branch locations and customer relationships. We expect our Industrial Services business to stabilize after two challenging years of reduced customer spending. For SKSS, we will continue to manage our re-refining spread through appropriate CFO rates. We will also focus on greater direct blended sales, Group III production and partnership opportunities.”

“We enter the year with strong momentum in our core hazardous waste collection and disposal businesses,” said Battles. “Our outlook is grounded in modest economic assumptions. We expect to achieve growth in revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and margins again in 2026, as we continue to deliver value to our shareholders.”

In the first quarter of 2026, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA to grow 4% to 7% year over year in its ES segment and be up 1% to 3% on a consolidated basis. For full-year 2026, Clean Harbors expects:

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.20 billion to $1.26 billion, with a midpoint of $1.23 billion. This Adjusted EBITDA range is based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $410 million to $461 million.

Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $480 million to $540 million, with a midpoint of $510 million. This range is based on anticipated net cash from operating activities in the range of $820 million to $940 million.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors because the Company’s management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (in thousands, except percentages):

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Net income $ 86,590 $ 83,974 $ 390,974 $ 402,299 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,616 3,317 14,326 13,456 Stock-based compensation 10,082 7,291 32,702 27,981 Depreciation and amortization 103,012 105,290 446,006 400,922 Third-party transaction related costs 3,533 — 3,533 — Kimball startup costs — 4,343 — 4,343 Other (income) expense, net (3,218 ) (977 ) (5,200 ) 1,454 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 8,277 371 8,277 371 Gain on sale of businesses (776 ) — (776 ) — Interest expense, net of interest income 34,221 34,197 143,104 134,964 Provision for income taxes 33,352 19,403 136,993 131,144 Adjusted EBITDA $ 278,689 $ 257,209 $ 1,169,939 $ 1,116,934 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18.6 % 18.0 % 19.4 % 19.0 % Expand

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. When necessary, the Company adjusts for the cash impact of items derived from non-operating activities. Additionally, adjusted free cash flow excludes significant strategic growth investments, as they are not indicative of free cash flow for the current period. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between reported GAAP net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Adjusted free cash flow Net cash from operating activities $ 355,093 $ 303,938 $ 866,725 $ 777,771 Additions to property, plant and equipment (121,749 ) (62,415 ) (424,918 ) (432,241 ) Cash investments in strategic growth projects 18,986 — 43,326 — Third-party transaction related costs 2,614 — 2,614 — Kimball startup costs — 3,253 — 3,253 Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 6,318 2,746 21,568 9,099 Adjusted free cash flow $ 261,262 $ 247,522 $ 509,315 $ 357,882 Expand

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

For the Year Ending December 31, 2026 Projected GAAP net income $410 to $461 Adjustments: Accretion of environmental liabilities 16 to 15 Stock-based compensation 35 to 38 Depreciation and amortization 450 to 440 Interest expense, net 144 to 139 Provision for income taxes 145 to 167 Projected Adjusted EBITDA $1,200 to $1,260 Expand

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected GAAP net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions). The Company excludes significant strategic growth investments, which the Company expects to realize future long-term benefits from, as they are not indicative of free cash flow generation for the current period.

For the Year Ending December 31, 2026 Projected net cash from operating activities $820 to $940 Additions to property, plant and equipment (465) to (525) Cash investments in strategic growth projects 110 to 110 Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 15 to 15 Projected adjusted free cash flow $480 to $540 Expand

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Revenues $ 1,499,696 $ 1,431,116 $ 6,030,837 $ 5,889,952 Cost of revenues: 1,040,728 1,003,502 4,144,599 4,065,713 Selling, general and administrative expenses 193,894 182,039 752,534 739,629 Accretion of environmental liabilities 3,616 3,317 14,326 13,456 Depreciation and amortization 103,012 105,290 446,006 400,922 Income from operations 158,446 136,968 673,372 670,232 Other income (expense), net 3,218 977 5,200 (1,454 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (8,277 ) (371 ) (8,277 ) (371 ) Gain on sale of businesses 776 — 776 — Interest expense, net (34,221 ) (34,197 ) (143,104 ) (134,964 ) Income before provision for income taxes 119,942 103,377 527,967 533,443 Provision for income taxes 33,352 19,403 136,993 131,144 Net income $ 86,590 $ 83,974 $ 390,974 $ 402,299 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.63 $ 1.56 $ 7.31 $ 7.46 Diluted $ 1.62 $ 1.55 $ 7.28 $ 7.42 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Basic 53,188 53,857 53,509 53,902 Shares used to compute earnings per share - Diluted 53,382 54,168 53,716 54,199 Expand

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 826,315 $ 687,192 Short-term marketable securities 127,363 102,634 Accounts receivable, net 1,044,137 1,015,357 Unbilled accounts receivable 160,888 162,215 Inventories and supplies 372,088 384,657 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 116,452 81,741 Total current assets 2,647,243 2,433,796 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,541,067 2,447,941 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 255,084 250,853 Goodwill 1,479,050 1,477,199 Permits and other intangibles, net 653,027 701,987 Other long-term assets 48,585 65,502 Total other assets 2,435,746 2,495,541 Total assets $ 7,624,056 $ 7,377,278 Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 12,600 $ 15,102 Accounts payable 506,592 487,286 Deferred revenue 81,529 88,545 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 441,788 419,445 Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities 19,112 20,625 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 75,226 71,663 Total current liabilities 1,136,847 1,102,666 Other liabilities: Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion 125,038 119,484 Remedial liabilities, less current portion 86,547 101,424 Long-term debt, less current portion 2,763,563 2,771,117 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 184,308 182,883 Deferred tax liabilities 384,207 363,623 Other long-term liabilities 197,886 162,552 Total other liabilities 3,741,549 3,701,083 Total stockholders’ equity, net 2,745,660 2,573,529 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,624,056 $ 7,377,278 Expand

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 390,974 $ 402,299 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 446,006 400,922 Allowance for doubtful accounts 8,079 8,129 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 6,317 6,321 Accretion of environmental liabilities 14,326 13,456 Changes in environmental liability estimates (10,108 ) 4,139 Deferred income taxes 25,763 18,437 Other (income) expense, net (5,200 ) 1,454 Stock-based compensation 32,702 27,981 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 8,277 371 Gain on sale of businesses (776 ) — Environmental expenditures (16,099 ) (27,522 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (31,849 ) (28,822 ) Inventories and supplies 12,461 (49,588 ) Other current and non-current assets (42,372 ) (57,220 ) Accounts payable 23,382 12,327 Other current and long-term liabilities 4,842 45,087 Net cash from operating activities 866,725 777,771 Cash flows used in investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment (424,918 ) (432,241 ) Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets 21,568 9,099 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (478,011 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of transaction costs 4,275 750 Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits (3,648 ) (9,607 ) Purchases of available-for-sale securities (116,681 ) (117,861 ) Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities 93,618 124,197 Net cash used in investing activities (425,786 ) (903,674 ) Cash flows (used in) from financing activities: Change in uncashed checks 3,563 (1,473 ) Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock (15,834 ) (13,759 ) Repurchases of common stock (250,002 ) (55,178 ) Deferred financing costs paid (16,216 ) (8,954 ) Payments on finance leases (33,113 ) (30,886 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 7,158 3,009 Principal payments on debt (2,009,898 ) (15,102 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount 2,005,000 499,375 Net cash (used in) from financing activities (309,342 ) 377,032 Effect of exchange rate change on cash 7,526 (8,635 ) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 139,123 242,494 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 687,192 444,698 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 826,315 $ 687,192 Expand

Supplemental information: Cash payments for interest and income taxes: Interest paid $ 157,263 $ 153,059 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 117,904 130,606 Non-cash investing activities: Property, plant and equipment accrued 33,332 43,750 Expand

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended Revenue December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Third Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Third Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Environmental Services $ 1,290,677 $ 10,165 $ 1,300,842 $ 1,214,098 $ 11,569 $ 1,225,667 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 209,019 (10,165 ) 198,854 216,908 (11,569 ) 205,339 Corporate — — — 110 — 110 Total $ 1,499,696 $ — $ 1,499,696 $ 1,431,116 $ — $ 1,431,116 Expand

For the Twelve Months Ended Revenue December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Third Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Third Party Revenues Intersegment Revenues (Expenses), net Direct Revenues Environmental Services $ 5,146,354 $ 46,936 $ 5,193,290 $ 4,960,325 $ 44,422 $ 5,004,747 Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions 884,297 (46,936 ) 837,361 929,220 (44,422 ) 884,798 Corporate 186 — 186 407 — 407 Total $ 6,030,837 $ — $ 6,030,837 $ 5,889,952 $ — $ 5,889,952 Expand