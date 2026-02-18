SeatGeek Expands Concert Discovery Through Spotify Integration

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, a high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, announced a new integration with Spotify that brings SeatGeek’s official primary ticket inventory directly into Spotify’s event discovery experience, extending SeatGeek’s reach to Spotify’s global audience of more than 751 million monthly active users. Through the integration, fans can discover live events tied to the artists they listen to and connect seamlessly to SeatGeek to purchase official primary tickets from its team and venue partners.

The integration allows SeatGeek primary events to surface across Spotify through personalized recommendations and notifications based on listener preferences, shortening the path from music discovery to ticket purchase. Fans are directed into SeatGeek’s ticketing experience, where they can compare options and choose the seats that best fit their preferences. Participating venues include SeatGeek’s 15 major U.S. venue partners, including State Farm Stadium, Nissan Stadium and AT&T Stadium.

“SeatGeek is building the best marketplace for live events by making it easier for fans to find the right tickets in the best possible buying experience,” said Russ D’Souza, co-founder and president of SeatGeek. “This integration with Spotify helps remove friction at the moment of discovery, so fans can go from listening to an artist to choosing great seats in just a few steps. For our partners, it also creates a more direct and informed connection to fans as interest turns into attendance.”

For rightsholders, the integration extends the reach of SeatGeek’s ticketing platform by connecting primary inventory to a highly engaged audience earlier in the discovery journey. By pairing data-driven recommendations with official inventory, SeatGeek continues to invest in technology that helps partners grow demand, maintain control over their ticketing business and convert interest into attendance. Powered by SeatGeekIQ, its AI-driven marketplace intelligence engine, SeatGeek helps partners better understand fan behavior, improve show rates and make more informed decisions across their business.

“This partnership with SeatGeek represents a significant step in our mission to build a best-in-class event discovery platform,” said Abbie Riley, business development lead at Spotify. “By connecting our highly engaged audience with official primary tickets from an authorized source, we are creating a more contextual concert discovery experience that helps fans find tickets alongside the music they love.”

The integration is live now, and fans will begin seeing direct links to SeatGeek tickets for upcoming events by the artists they follow, appearing within Spotify’s event discovery experience and notifications.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek was founded in 2009 when three live event fans had the crazy idea that modern technology could improve the live event-going experience for everyone—fans, teams and artists. Today, SeatGeek offers a trusted marketplace for fans to easily buy and sell tickets to the events they love and provides primary box office technology for some of the most prominent names in sports and entertainment globally.