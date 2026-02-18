Xitus Names INTX as Core Insurance Operating System Supporting Global Portfolio and Captive Operations

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--INTX Insurance Software, a complete Insurance Operating System for specialty P&C insurers, MGAs, reinsurers and captives, today announced that Xitus has selected INTX as its core insurance operating system to support and scale global run-off, LPT, IBT and captive (re)insurance- operations across its subsidiaries, Xitus Bermuda, Xitus UK, Xitus Europe including its latest acquisition of Chevron Captive, Insco.

“INTX brings structure to historically fragmented and manual processes and gives our team confidence to move quickly as we take on more transactions.” Share

Xitus expanded its use of the INTX platform for capital visibility across long-tail portfolios and faster execution of LPTs and acquisitions. INTX supports this work by enabling enhanced portfolio monitoring, reporting, and coordination tied to acquisitions and loss portfolio transfers.

“As an early adopter, we are growing the relationship with INTX because the platform gives us the control to manage our business at scale and as our transaction volume and geographic footprint expand, INTX is the core system we can rely on to operate with confidence and control,” said Benjamin Dovey, Head of Commercial & Operations at Xitus. “INTX brings structure to historically fragmented and manual processes and gives our team confidence to move quickly as we take on more transactions.”

Unlike general-purpose core systems, INTX is designed for the operational and financial realities of legacy and captive insurance. As transaction activity increases and management of reinsurance treaties becomes more complex, by implementing the INTX platform Xitus puts the operational structure in place to manage that evolution with a modern approach, combining specialized expertise with a unified technology designed to scale.

“Runoff and captive portfolios demand a level of financial control and the ability to utilize Predictive AI Actuarial modelling that legacy systems were never designed to deliver. INTX gives organizations like Xitus real-time visibility and governance across complex, multi-entity portfolios as they scale globally,” said Rob Lewis, CEO of INTX Insurance Software. “Our platform gives leadership real-time visibility into reinsurance and claims activity that provides clean data for their predictive AI Models and regulatory oversight.”

About INTX Insurance Software

INTX Insurance Software is a complete Insurance Operating System for specialty P&C insurers, MGAs, and captives. INTX unifies policy administration, billing, claims, reinsurance, and reporting into a single, configurable platform designed to eliminate operational fragmentation and enable efficient scale. Built API-first, INTX integrates with partners and services, allowing insurance organizations to launch faster, operate with greater transparency and accuracy, and scale without the cost and complexity of legacy core systems.

About Xitus

Xitus is a legacy specialist providing discontinued insurance solutions through acquisition and loss portfolio transfers. The firm focuses on segments of the legacy market that are often underserved, delivering tailored and reliable outcomes for organizations seeking to manage long-tailed exposures and optimize balance sheets. With headquarters in Bermuda, Xitus supports clients across major global insurance markets with additional subsidiaries in the U.S., UK, and Europe.