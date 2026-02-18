Diamond Properties Leases Medical Office Space to GreenwichMD at 1351 Washington Boulevard in Stamford

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Diamond Properties announced today that it has executed a lease with MFQ Medical Services LLC, operating as GreenwichMD, at 1351 Washington Boulevard in Stamford, Connecticut. The transaction was managed by Matt Mastrianni, Leasing Manager for Diamond Properties.

GreenwichMD is an established medical and aesthetic practice led by board-certified physician Dr. Susana Querido. The practice offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning longevity and anti-aging medicine, aesthetic injectables, laser and skin rejuvenation treatments, hormone and peptide therapies, IV nutrition, and telemedicine consultations. GreenwichMD is distinguished by its highly personalized, evidence-based approach, combining clinical medicine with wellness-focused care to support long-term health, vitality, and aesthetic goals.

The lease further reinforces 1351 Washington Boulevard as a highly suitable location for medical and healthcare users. The property’s proximity to Stamford Hospital, combined with ample on-site parking, 24/7 access, and building infrastructure designed to accommodate clinical layouts and medical equipment, makes it an ideal setting for outpatient and specialty medical practices.

In support of healthcare tenants, Diamond Properties has also partnered with AFD Furniture to offer AFD Health, a turnkey medical furniture and planning solution available to healthcare clients leasing within Diamond Properties’ portfolio. This partnership provides medical tenants with an optional, streamlined approach to outfitting their spaces — from clinical furniture and equipment planning to efficient, healthcare-ready layouts — helping practices accelerate move-in timelines and reduce coordination complexity.

“Healthcare providers are increasingly looking for locations that offer convenience for patients, proximity to hospital systems, and the flexibility to support modern medical operations,” said Mark Blandford, Executive Vice President of Diamond Properties. “With buildings like 1351 Washington Boulevard — and partnerships such as AFD Health — we’re able to offer medical users not just space, but solutions that support their long-term success.”

As part of the lease, Diamond Properties is investing significantly in tenant improvements to deliver a modern, medical-ready suite, including upgraded lighting, flooring, HVAC modifications, and electrical capacity to support exam rooms and specialized equipment. These enhancements align with the property’s long-term positioning as a destination for healthcare and professional services.

The addition of GreenwichMD reflects a broader trend of medical providers expanding into well-located commercial buildings that support high-quality care delivery outside of traditional hospital campuses.

About Diamond Properties

Diamond Properties is a commercial real estate business located in Mount Kisco, NY that focuses on the acquisition of commercial properties with potential for substantial improvement through hands-on property management, market repositioning, and capital upgrades. Founded 1995, they have acquired 125+ properties, including office, medical, industrial, retail, self-storage, residential, lodging, and land and currently own more than 85 properties with 14 million square feet in 12 states. We continue to pursue a capital improvement and leasing program that, when combined with quality-driven customer service, has enabled us to deliver consistently high tenant satisfaction and lease renewal rates.

For leasing opportunities or medical-ready solutions at 1351 Washington Boulevard, visit www.dpmgt.com.