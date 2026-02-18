Fourlane Now an Official Reseller of Intuit Enterprise Suite, Expanding Decade-Long QuickBooks Leadership

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourlane, the nation’s top-ranked Intuit QuickBooks Solution Provider, and Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, today announced that Fourlane has been appointed an official reseller of Intuit Enterprise Suite, Intuit’s cloud-based, AI-native ERP solution built to help complex mid-market organizations scale.

The designation expands a relationship that began in 2010 and strengthens Fourlane’s position as a leading QuickBooks and ERP advisory partner. As an official Intuit Enterprise Suite reseller, Fourlane will provide software licensing, implementation, data migration, custom development, technical support, and ongoing CFO-level advisory services for growing, multi-entity and project-based businesses across manufacturing, distribution, construction, healthcare, nonprofit, retail, and professional services.

Delivering End-to-End Intuit Enterprise Suite Services

As an Elite QuickBooks partner with more than 10,000 completed projects modernizing financial systems, Fourlane brings a proven DRIVE™ client methodology and a nationwide team of certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors and financial consultants to each Intuit Enterprise Suite deployment.

“As an official Intuit Enterprise Suite reseller, we’re helping clients unlock automation, AI-driven insights, and real-time financial visibility,” said Marjorie Adams, CEO of Fourlane. “We’re extending our decade-long QuickBooks leadership into a next-generation ERP platform designed for multi-entity and project-based organizations ready to scale.”

Meeting Demand for Modern, AI-Native ERP Solutions

Demand for cloud-based, AI-native ERP solutions continues to grow as mid-market businesses seek improved reporting, automation, and operational visibility. A Forrester Total Economic Impact™ study1 commissioned by Intuit estimates that organizations implementing Intuit Enterprise Suite could realize up to $1.9 million in potential benefits, driven by AI-enabled productivity gains and lower technology costs.

“With their proven QuickBooks implementation experience and industry knowledge, Fourlane is uniquely positioned to scale the adoption of Intuit Enterprise Suite, helping mid-market businesses thrive by unlocking AI-powered insights, streamlining operations, and scaling their financial management,” said Joshua Hofmann, VP, Global Partner Ecosystems, Intuit.

Supporting Informed ERP Decisions

“This expanded Intuit Enterprise Suite offering is a natural extension of Fourlane’s mission to empower organizations through knowledge,” said Laura Davidsen, Senior Partner of Services at Fourlane. “Through webinars, live demonstrations, and our Intuit Enterprise Suite Fit Assessment, we help leadership teams evaluate operational complexity, growth trajectory, and financial readiness - ensuring they implement the right ERP solution at the right stage of growth.”

Fourlane and Intuit will host a joint live webinar on March 24, 2026, featuring Laura Davidsen of Fourlane and Matt Bright, Senior Product Specialist at Intuit, to discuss the strategy behind Intuit Enterprise Suite and share real-world client journeys. Registration details are available at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/9017154686355636312.

About Fourlane

Founded in 2009, Fourlane is a leading business advisory and consulting firm specializing in accounting and ERP software solutions. Named Intuit’s #1 QuickBooks Solution Provider of the Year annually since 2010, Fourlane helps organizations bridge the gap between finance and technology. Serving clients nationwide across multiple industries, Fourlane delivers product expertise, system design, data migration, custom development, technical support, and financial leadership to drive long-term business success.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, and Intuit Enterprise Suite, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

1 Forrester Research, Inc. (2025). New Technology: The Projected Total Economic Impact™ Of Intuit Enterprise Suite For Accounting Firms