REX Partners with CAIS, RBC Capital Markets, and Bloomberg Indices to Launch Autocallable Income ETF

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REX Shares (“REX”), a leading innovator in alternative exchange-traded funds (ETFs), today announced the launch of the REX Autocallable Income ETF (Ticker: ATCL). The ETF is supported by CAIS, the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors, which will serve as a core platform and marketing partner, RBC Capital Markets, a global financial services company providing institutional structuring and hedge support, and Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“Bloomberg Indices”), which supplies the underlying index.

Demand for outcome-oriented income strategies continues to rise. ATCL is designed to provide exposure to a rules-based, income-focused exposure that does not rely on traditional credit exposure or extended duration. The fund utilizes the Bloomberg US Large Cap VolMax Autocallable Total Return Index, aiming to reflect the performance of a systematic laddered portfolio of autocallable derivative positions. The ETF seeks to deliver consistent income while mitigating relative downside risk and maintaining exposure to broad equities.

“Our collaboration allows us to deliver a thoughtfully engineered outcome-oriented strategy in a single autocallable ETF,” said Greg King, CEO and Founder of REX Shares. “This approach emphasizes broader diversification and disciplined ETF construction, pursuing a synthetic autocallable strategy to generate consistent income within a well-defined risk framework.”

ATCL offers daily liquidity, transparency, and operational efficiency for income-focused portfolios. REX manages the strategy, bringing its outcome-oriented design expertise, while CAIS serves as a core partner supporting advisor education and access. This solution will be part of CAIS Capital Markets, which supports advisor engagement across trading, structured notes, and other specialized strategies including hedging and monetization.

“As advisors look for different ways to evaluate income and access the suite of outcome-driven investments, the ETF structure may represent a complementary vehicle within certain client portfolios,” said Marc Premselaar, Partner and Head of Capital Markets at CAIS. “At CAIS, our focus is on supporting advisor education and connectivity across the wealth ecosystem. Our partnership with REX aligns with that focus by helping advisors better understand differentiated investment strategies, including their potential benefits and associated risks.”

About REX Shares

REX Shares offers a suite of exchange-traded products built for both active traders and long-term investors, spanning income, crypto, thematic, and leveraged strategies. Whether making short-term trades, generating income from volatility, or investing in digital assets and emerging themes like drones, REX empowers investors to act on strong market views.

The Fund enters into swap agreements with RBC to obtain exposure to the Bloomberg US Large Cap VolMax Autocallable Total Return Index. RBC is not an advisor, promoter, in any way affiliated with the Fund and has no responsibility for the Fund's performance, marketing, or trading, or any responsibility regarding the suitability of the Fund as an investment.

About CAIS

CAIS is the leading alternative investment platform for independent financial advisors. The CAIS platform powers the pre-trade, trade, and post-trade lifecycle of alternative investments and capital market strategies providing financial advisors and alternative asset managers with a single operating system for scale and efficiency.

CAIS serves over 2,000 wealth management firms that support more than 62,000 financial advisors who oversee approximately $7.5 trillion in end-client assets. Founded in 2009, CAIS is headquartered in New York City with offices in Austin, TX; London; and Red Bank, NJ.

CAIS continues to be recognized for its innovation and leadership including awards for Alternative Investment Firm of the Year by Wealth Solutions Report, WealthTech100 List by Fintech Global, Great Places to Work by Fortune, Best RIA Platform by SPi, Best Alternative Investments Solution by Finovate, and many others.

Important Information

“Bloomberg®” and the indices referenced herein (the “Indices”, and each such index, an “Index”) are trademarks or service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited (“BISL”), the administrator of the Index (collectively, “Bloomberg”) and/or one or more third-party providers (each such provider, a “Third-Party Provider,”) and have been licensed for use for certain purposes to REX ADVISERS LLC (the “Licensee”). To the extent a Third-Party Provider contributes intellectual property in connection with the Index, such third- party products, company names and logos are trademarks or service marks, and remain the property, of such Third-Party Provider. Bloomberg is not affiliated with the Licensee or a Third-Party Provider, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend the financial products referenced herein (the “Financial Products”). Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accurateness, or completeness of any data or information relating to the Indices or the Financial Products.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Laddered TBill ETF please call 18448024004 or visit rexshares.com. Read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The REX Autocallable Income ETF (the “Fund”) is a series of REX ETF Trust and is an exchange traded fund. Shares of the Fund are bought and sold at market price (not net asset value) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions and bid/ask spreads will reduce returns.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The Fund seeks to generate income and provide reduced downside risk through exposure to a rules based index of synthetic autocallable yield notes (the “Autocallable Index”) obtained primarily through total return swap agreements. The Fund does not invest directly in the Autocallable Index and does not provide principal protection. The Fund is subject to risks associated with the Autocallable Index methodology, barrier and coupon features, equity market volatility, derivatives and counterparty exposure, U.S. Treasury and other debt securities, liquidity, and the Fund’s non-diversified status, among other risks described in the Prospectus. There is no guarantee the Fund will achieve its investment objective or that distributions will be maintained.​

The Fund, its investment adviser REX Advisers, LLC, and its distributor do not provide tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult a financial professional regarding an investment in the Fund and should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. The Prospectus and Summary Prospectus contain this and other important information and may be obtained by visiting rexshares.com/atcl or calling 1-844-802-4004. Read the Prospectus and Summary Prospectus carefully before investing.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH THE FUND’S UNDERLYING SECURITIES.

Autocallable Structure Risk. The Fund’s returns are linked to a structured autocallable index, which may limit upside participation and expose investors to complex payoff patterns that differ from direct investments in the underlying securities.

Barrier Risk. If the underlying reference index breaches specified barrier levels, principal and income protections may be reduced or lost, potentially resulting in significant losses of invested capital.

Coupon/Contingent Income Risk. Coupon payments are contingent on barrier conditions being met and are not guaranteed; in unfavorable market environments, investors may receive little or no income.

Early Redemption Risk. Autocallable features can cause positions to be redeemed early in rising markets, forcing reinvestment at potentially lower yields and limiting participation in continued market gains.

Market Risk. The value of the Fund will fluctuate with overall market conditions and the performance of the underlying reference index, and investors could lose money, including principal.

Volatility Target Index Risk. The volatility targeted reference index may underperform traditional equity indices because of its leverage caps, volatility adjustment mechanism, and embedded financing or cost overlays.

Active Management Risk. The Fund’s performance depends on the investment decisions and risk management techniques of the adviser, which may not achieve the intended results and could cause the Fund to underperform.

Liquidity Risk. Certain instruments, including derivatives referencing structured notes or indices, may become difficult or costly to trade, which can impact pricing, portfolio management, and the ability to meet redemptions.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund’s use of derivatives may magnify gains and losses, introduce leverage, and create exposure to valuation, correlation, and operational risks that can adversely affect performance.

Options Contracts Risk. Options can expire worthless, are sensitive to changes in volatility, time decay, and the price of the underlying asset, and may be less liquid than other securities.

New Fund Risk. Because the Fund is newly formed, it has a limited operating history and there can be no assurance that it will be successful in implementing its investment strategy.

Underlying Reference Index and Volatility Targeting Risk. Performance depends on the Bloomberg US Large Cap VolMax Index (or any successor index), which applies volatility targeting, financing charges and other adjustments that may cause it to underperform the underlying equity index.

Equity Market Risk. The value of the Fund may fluctuate in response to stock market moves, and equity markets can decline rapidly and unpredictably.

Debt Securities and U.S. Treasury Risk. Investments in U.S. Treasuries and other debt used as collateral are subject to interest rate, credit, prepayment and liquidity risk, which can negatively impact the Fund.

NonDiversification Risk. As a nondiversified fund, the Fund may invest a larger portion of its assets in fewer issuers or strategies, increasing the impact of any single position or market event on performance.

Concentration Risk. To the extent the Fund concentrates its investments in specific sectors, asset classes, or strategies, it is more vulnerable to conditions and events that adversely affect those areas.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is exposed to the creditworthiness of swap, options, and other transaction counterparties, and could incur losses if a counterparty fails to meet its obligations.

Cyber Security Risk. The Fund and its service providers may be adversely affected by cyberattacks or other information security events that could result in financial loss, business disruption, or unauthorized access to confidential information.

Funds distributed by: Foreside Fund Services, LLC, not affiliated with REX Shares, LLC, or its affiliates.