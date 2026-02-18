Within3 Introduces Dataverse to Expand Real-World Data Coverage for Pharma Launch Intelligence

CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Within3 today announced Dataverse, an ecosystem that connects the company’s Launch Intelligence platform with a select, innovative group of partners that bring additional real-world data sources, creating a single governed environment that serves as the foundation to a robust intelligence engine – helping generate stronger evidence for faster, better decisions throughout the pharma launch lifecycle.

Dataverse expands the company’s proprietary data lake and further strengthens its Launch Intelligence framework. More than a traditional partner program or logo wall, Dataverse integrates electronic health records, claims, real‑world evidence, and specialty data directly into the Launch Intelligence platform. This lets pharma teams reduce blind spots at every stage of the product launch.

“Pharma doesn’t lose on innovation — it loses on execution,” said Lance Hill, CEO of Within3. “Dataverse brings together critical data from across the ecosystem so that commercial, medical, and clinical teams can act on the full picture instead of fragments. It’s the foundation for true Launch Intelligence.”

Within3’s invite-only Dataverse makes its debut with five data partners, including:

Everybody Eats, providing analytics that show how launch activity affects revenue

Kai Conversations, adding structured insights from HCP conversations

Unite, developing AI-powered health analytics that combine electronic medical records and patient insights

PRiMUM, elevating cancer point of care solutions, backed by a national technology-enabled oncology platform

Thrivable, enabling healthcare teams to connect to the right patients with confidence and ease

The promise and real-world impact of Dataverse is clear – speaking to the core needs of any pharma team preparing to launch a product to market.

“Ideally, you want to launch well-informed, well-targeted tactics and quickly measure their impact on sales so you can double down on what works and improve what doesn’t,” said Spencer Wilcox, CEO of Everybody Eats. “Within3 gives you the insight to drive smarter launches. Everybody Eats gives you the ability to measure and improve them.”

“By merging Within3’s Launch Intelligence with Kai’s conversation intelligence, we’re giving pharmaceutical companies what they need most during launches - a clear link between strategy and what’s actually happening with health care professionals,” said David Williams, co-founder and CEO of Kai Conversations. “Our clients can see whether their plans match what they hear in the field and adjust much faster.”

“We’ve already seen how combining Unite and Within3 can accelerate adoption of new therapies,” said Taner Dagdelen, CEO at Unite. “Joining the Dataverse lets us scale what’s working today and bring a stronger real-world evidence layer to the launch decisions our shared clients are making.”

Within3 is pleased to bring together a group of innovators, disruptors, and out-of-the-box thinkers to solve for pharma’s launch needs. “Launch success depends on seeing the full picture of the patient journey and the health care system,” said Ian McKinnon, managing director, life science at Within3. “Dataverse helps ensure the data behind those decisions is connected and current.”

To learn more about Dataverse or explore collaboration opportunities, visit within3.com/dataverse, where new partners will be listed as they join.

About Within3

Within3 empowers pharma leaders to make confident, timely launch decisions when it matters most. Our Launch Intelligence™ platform unifies critical data – from field insights and stakeholder engagement to social, claims, and EHR signals – into a single integrated intelligence layer. Powered by a life-sciences trained AI architecture and guided by expert strategists, Within3 helps launch teams move with clarity and speed, turning complex evidence into confident action.

Trusted by all of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, Within3 is the partner modern launch leaders rely on to align teams, act faster, and accelerate outcomes across the product lifecycle.