Marshall Community Credit Union Selects Mahalo Banking to Enhance Digital Agility

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After conducting an extensive and competitive evaluation of digital banking providers, Marshall Community Credit Union (“MCCU”) has selected Mahalo Banking as its partner to implement the Thoughtful Banking® platform in conjunction with the credit union’s conversion to the Corelation Keystone core system. Chosen for its modern architecture, security, and flexibility, the new platform will deliver an enhanced digital experience across online and mobile channels, supporting MCCU’s commitment to excellence in member service and long-term growth.

“Delivering an exceptional member experience drives every decision we make,” said Steve Scott, Vice President of IT Business Solutions with MCCU. “Mahalo stood out for the strength of their technology, attention to detail across the platform, and their culture of collaboration. Peer credit unions consistently recommended them, which reinforced our confidence that they would be the right partner to help us advance our digital experience.”

Mahalo’s platform will provide MCCU members with a secure, intuitive, and responsive digital experience, tightly integrated with the Keystone core. Features such as advanced authentication and login protection tools give members added confidence in their online banking, which is critical to minimizing risk and protecting members. The platform’s flexibility will also enable MCCU to adopt emerging technologies quickly, streamline operational processes, and deliver innovative solutions to remain competitive.

Scott added, “With online fraud continuing to rise across the industry, having a proactive partner with built-in security capabilities is essential. Mahalo’s platform represents a significant technological leap forward, providing safeguards that protect our members and are aligned with what they expect from a modern credit union.”

“Members today expect their credit union to remain agile and keep pace with a rapidly changing digital landscape,” said Denny Howell, COO of Mahalo. “Through close collaboration with MCCU, we will be delivering a secure, flexible solution so that the credit union can continue to evolve its digital services in ways that are responsive, intuitive, and aligned with member needs.”

With Mahalo, MCCU members will gain access to personalized digital banking tools, enhanced security, and streamlined account management—all designed to support the credit union’s mission of providing a modern, member-focused financial experience.

About MCCU

Marshall Community Credit Union (MCCU) is a federally insured full-service financial institution with offices located in Battle Creek, Coldwater, and Marshall. Founded in 1951, MCCU celebrates 75 years of partnering with members for financial success in 2026 — honoring a Brilliant Past while building a Bright Future. For more information on products, services, or membership, please contact 269.781.9885 or visit marshallcommunitycu.com.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.