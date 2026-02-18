Steward Partners Selects WealthFeed to Empower Advisors with AI-Enhanced Prospecting and Client Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WealthFeed, an AI-powered prospecting platform that enables financial advisors to grow their book of business, increase client retention, and expand wallet share, today announced a partnership with Steward Partners, one of the industry's fastest-growing investment advisory firms with more than 300 advisors across the U.S. overseeing nearly $50 billion in client assets.

Steward Partners is a full-service, employee-owned firm offering comprehensive wealth planning, private banking, institutional consulting, and business solutions to investors, multi-generational families, and businesses. Among other achievements, it was ranked 9th on the 2025 Barron's Top 100 RIA Firms list and named one of the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies by Inc. for a fifth time.

Through an enterprise-level agreement, Steward is purchasing a 12-month subscription on behalf of 50 lead advisors, the first step in a broader rollout plan to help its advisors generate higher levels of organic growth and scale their practices.

“We’re honored that Steward, a true leader in the industry, has chosen to offer WealthFeed to its advisors as a more effective approach to finding high-intent prospects and engaging clients,” said Sam Kendree, Co-Founder & President of WealthFeed. “Advisors understand organic growth isn't just a nice to have, it's a must. WealthFeed leverages the power of AI to turn data into opportunity.”

WealthFeed’s real-time prospecting platform captures subtle digital signals to reveal money-in-motion events – business sales, inheritance, executive transitions, and other liquidity events – enabling advisors to court prospects at key moments in their financial lives.

“Steward has been a leader in embracing advanced technology tools to help its advisors compete and win in the marketplace,” said Greg Banasz, Chief Marketing Officer, Steward Partners. “We believe leveraging AI to generate better leads should be a core capability in every advisor’s toolkit, taking its place alongside financial planning, CRM, and portfolio management solutions.”

Formed by advisors for advisors, WealthFeed enables firms to surface and engage opportunities tied to key life events while automating regulatory-compliant outreach across email, LinkedIn, direct mail, and handwritten notes. The platform supports continuous monitoring of existing contacts and enables firms to uncover new opportunities as circumstances evolve, driving organic growth without adding overhead.

About WealthFeed

WealthFeed is an AI-powered prospecting and client-engagement platform purpose-built for financial advisors by financial advisors. Leveraging enriched, real-time data, WealthFeed enables advisors to identify high-intent prospects and automates personalized outreach, enhancing engagement, client retention, and long-term growth. WealthFeed's intuitive and SOC 2 Type II-compliant platform empowers advisors to own their data and their time, letting them focus on what matters most: serving clients and their families. For more information, visit www.wealthfeed.com.