HRC Fertility and San Diego Mojo Announce New Partnership Supporting Women Athletes and Community Health

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HRC Fertility, one of the largest providers of advanced fertility care, announced its partnership with the women's major league volleyball team, the San Diego Mojo, as part of its continued commitment to advancing women's health and fitness, including continuing to carve out a welcoming space for female athletes who require fertility care and maternity leave.

Through this partnership, HRC Fertility and the San Diego Mojo unite around a shared focus on empowering women in sports through healthcare education, access and inclusion. As women’s sports continue to grow, amplifying athlete voices, expanding fan bases and increasing media visibility, HRC Fertility is proud to partner with the San Diego Mojo, reinforcing its commitment to advancing infertility medicine and expanding access to family building options for all.

“Women’s sports play a vital role in visibility, confidence and community, and that matters deeply to us at HRC Fertility,” said Kerry Ayazi, administrative president of HRC Fertility. “Partnering with the San Diego Mojo allows us to support an organization that champions women as athletes, leaders and role models, while reflecting our shared commitment to empowering women as they make informed choices about their futures and their families, both on and off the court.”

Through services including pioneering needle free technology, egg preservation, in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), HRC Fertility prioritizes access and inclusivity, endeavoring to meet patients where they are.

“During my playing days, I had to consider all options about my body including how, and when, to become a mom,” said Mojo head coach Alisha Childress. “I’m now blessed with three beautiful children. As someone who’s lived through balancing a playing career with pregnancy and motherhood, I appreciate the decisions future parents-to-be have to make that are best for them.”

About San Diego Mojo

The San Diego Mojo is a professional women’s volleyball team proudly representing San Diego, California and a founding member of Major League Volleyball (MLV) – the premier women’s professional volleyball league in North America. Owned by longtime San Diegan and UC San Diego alumnus Gary E. Jacobs, managing director of Jacobs Investment Company (JIC), the Mojo is committed to growing the game of volleyball across Southern California. Through youth clinics, community partnerships and fan engagement, the Mojo aims to inspire the next generation of athletes while showcasing the excitement and excellence of professional sports.

About HRC Fertility

HRC Fertility is one of the largest providers of advanced fertility treatments, with 14 locations including the California Bay Area, Los Angeles, Orange County, CA, San Diego County, and now, Las Vegas, Nevada. Welcoming individuals, couples and families from all walks of life, HRC Fertility is dedicated to helping preserve family building options for the future or start a journey towards family building now. For detailed information about HRC Fertility’s services, locations and providers, please visit: www.HavingBabies.com.