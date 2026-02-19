Dock Health Introduces Its Productivity Platform at Mayo Clinic to Modernize Operational Workflows

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dock Health today announced that its productivity platform has been implemented at Mayo Clinic to automate and optimize operational workflows in its cardiovascular, econsult, and specialty contract programs by transforming manual processes into automated workflows. The solution was selected based on its ability to address a real-world clinical need using a data-driven, scalable approach, with the intention of advancing patient-centered care and operational effectiveness.

With Dock, structured referral workflows automatically deploy when orders are received in the EHR. Workflow tasks are dynamically generated, and often automatically completed, or assigned to an end user to complete manually when necessary. This provides real-time visibility to care teams throughout the process from order creation to scheduling.

Dock supports Mayo Clinic by enabling intelligent, reliable execution of high-value operational and specialty workflows, helping improve care completion rates, reduce operational leakage, and increase access and efficiency across multiple programs. Through collaboration with Mayo Clinic clinicians and Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio, the solution was evaluated for clinical relevance, intended use, and performance, and deployed into clinical workflows to support meaningful, real-world impact.

“Care is often impacted by operational gaps that delay or reduce reliable follow-through, but as healthcare’s system of work, Dock seamlessly integrates into existing workflows and systems to transform clinical intent into delivered care,” said Michael Docktor, M.D., CEO and co-founder of Dock Health. “Working with Mayo Clinic Platform helped ensure Dock could be operationalized in the healthcare enterprise while supporting clinicians, care teams and patients.”

Mayo Clinic Platform_Solutions Studio accelerates the development and deployment of digital health solutions by offering access to global, federated de-identified data and scalable integration into clinical workflows. The program evaluates each solution for intended use, proposed value, and clinical and algorithmic performance, providing transparency and credibility and enabling adoption of transformative health technologies.

“Working with Mayo Clinic Platform helps bring innovative administrative solutions to health systems faster,” said Steve Bethke, Vice President of Solution Developer Market at Mayo Clinic Platform. “We provide digital health companies with the tools, data and capabilities required to develop and deploy AI-enabled solutions that reduce administrative complexity and allow care teams to focus more fully on patients.”

About Dock Health

Dock Health’s productivity platform powers the execution and completion of healthcare work, serving as the operational infrastructure that transforms clinical intent into delivered care across teams and systems. Rather than replacing core clinical systems, Dock sits horizontally as the system of work across them, enabling healthcare enterprises to standardize workflows, strengthen accountability, and deliver measurable performance improvement at scale. Spun out of Boston Children’s Hospital, Dock is purpose-built for healthcare operations – connecting systems, automating complex processes and amplifying AI-driven insights to reduce operational leakage and modernize care execution in enterprise healthcare. Thousands of care teams across specialties trust Dock to expand access, improve reliability, drive performance and revenue, and elevate patient outcomes. Learn more at www.dock.health, YouTube, LinkedIn, and X (Twitter).

Mayo Clinic does not endorse or warrant the third-party products or services made available through Mayo Clinic Platform, including their functionality, quality, or performance. Mayo Clinic expressly disclaims any express or implied warranties on such third-party products or services, including any implied warranties of merchantability, quality, accuracy, fitness for a particular purpose, or noninfringement. All use of these third-party products or services, including applicable rights or remedies, are governed by separate terms with the applicable third-party developers or providers.