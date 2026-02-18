Bain Capital Selects Alter Domus to Support Credit Portfolios

LONDON & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alter Domus, the leading global provider of tech-enabled fund and corporate services for the alternative investment industry, today announced that Bain Capital Credit has appointed the firm to provide CLO middle and back office services and bank loan settlement services for its global liquid and structured credit portfolios valued at more than $30bn.

Under the mandate, Alter Domus will deliver a comprehensive suite of middle and back-office solutions, including loan administration and loan trade settlement for Bain Capital Credit’s portfolios. The unique range of services offered by Alter Domus allowed it to replace two incumbent outsourced providers. The delivery model will also include a partnership with credit intelligence and data leader Octus, leveraging its Sky Road credit portfolio management solution to deliver industry leading compliance and trade optimization capabilities. Today, over $200 billion in assets under management run on the Sky Road platform.

Jessica Mead, Global Head of Private Credit with Alter Domus, said: “We are pleased that Bain Capital has selected Alter Domus’ wholly-owned and integrated Solvas portfolio solutions platform to support its global structured credit loan and settlement administration. Our breadth of capabilities—spanning loan trade settlements, middle office and fund administration—enables us to deliver a seamless and scalable solution, unmatched in the marketplace.”

Paul Kelly, Chief Operating Officer of Bain Capital Credit said: “We are thrilled to partner with Alter Domus to provide support for our global credit portfolios and look forward to working together as we continue to scale our credit investing platform.”

The onboarding of Bain Capital Credit’s portfolios represents a significant expansion in the firms’ long-standing relationship and reflects Alter Domus’ deep expertise in CLOs and structured credit administration globally.

John Borse, founder and head of Sky Road at Octus added: “We are excited to be working with Alter Domus to serve Bain Capital Credit. As credit markets evolve and fund management grows increasingly complex and dynamic, Sky Road helps managers navigate fund-by-fund nuances, calculation intricacies and hypothetical analyses – supporting stringent compliance workflows and enabling faster, more informed decisions.”

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of tech-enabled fund administration, private debt, and corporate services for the alternative investment industry with more than 6,000 employees across 39 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

For more information on Alter Domus please visit www.alterdomus.com and LinkedIn.

About Bain Capital

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 2,000 employees, and approximately $215 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com.

About Octus

Octus is the essential credit intelligence, data and workflow platform for the world’s leading buy-side firms, investment banks, law firms and advisory firms. By surrounding unparalleled human expertise with proven technology, data, and AI tools, Octus unlocks powerful truths that fuel decisive action across financial markets. Visit octus.com to learn how Octus delivers rigorously verified intelligence at speed and creates a complete picture across the credit lifecycle. Follow Octus on LinkedIn and X.