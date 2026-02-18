Andersen Consulting Broadens Data and Analytics Capabilities with Insight Consulting

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting adds depth to its platform through a Collaboration Agreement with Insight Consulting, a leading data and digital strategy consultancy with a presence in South Africa, Mozambique, and the UK.

Insight Consulting provides end-to-end services across the digital value network, including digital strategy, digital fluency, enterprise AI, custom software development, data integration, analytics, and planning and forecasting. Its multidisciplinary teams bring expertise in people, technology, and process, ensuring that effective change management encompasses all three of these elements. The firm works across industries such as retail, logistics, hospitality, finance, manufacturing, travel, agriculture, automotive, and healthcare.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting gives us access to a wider global footprint and advanced methodologies, while also allowing us to contribute our regional knowledge and expertise in data and analytics,” said Sean Taylor, director of Insight Consulting. “Additionally, we will be able to help clients around the world build confidence in adopting AI, aligning digital strategy with business needs, and ensuring they can harness technology effectively to drive meaningful outcomes.”

“The addition of Insight Consulting aligns with our organization’s growth strategy and commitment to strengthening our global offerings,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “This collaboration allows us to enhance our digital transformation solutions by combining local expertise with global capabilities, helping us better meet the needs of our clients.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.