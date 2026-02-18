UKG and Ellucian Announce Strategic Higher Education Technology Partnership

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform unifying HR, pay, and workforce management, and Ellucian, a leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to help colleges and universities further simplify administrative and workforce operations. This partnership combines UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform with Ellucian’s higher education ERP and student information system (SIS), creating a more streamlined technology experience that increases productivity, efficiency, and flexibility for faculty, staff, and students — especially those working in frontline roles. UKG® solutions are already used by hundreds of U.S. public university systems today.

Mutual customers will benefit from streamlined operations, real-time data sharing between UKG's Workforce Operating Platform and Ellucian ERP and student information systems, enhanced compliance, and a better frontline employee experience. Share

With this integration, workforce data will be seamlessly shared between Ellucian’s ERP and SIS solutions and UKG’s AI-powered UKG Pro® Workforce Management, UKG Pro® Human Capital Management, and UKG Ready® HCM suites — both of which feature industry-leading time and attendance, scheduling, pay, and human resources capabilities — and will include specialized time tracking and reporting for grant-funded roles and student-employee scheduling to support common higher education audit and compliance needs.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for higher education institutions seeking to modernize their workforce operations,” said Jay Dettling, Chief Partner Officer at UKG. “We’re empowering our mutual customers to become more productive, efficient, and flexible by combining the productivity, AI-led recommendations, and data-driven insights from UKG’s Workforce Operating Platform with Ellucian’s trusted ERP and SIS platforms. Our goal is to help colleges and universities achieve better business outcomes while supporting the people who make education and campus life possible.”

“Ellucian is excited to join forces with UKG to deliver a more connected and intelligent experience for our mutual customers,” said Jeff Dinski, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer at Ellucian. “This partnership allows colleges and universities to unify their administrative and workforce systems, enabling better decision-making and operational agility. Together, we’re helping schools stay competitive in a rapidly evolving landscape by offering solutions that are purpose-built for higher education.”

The two companies will also explore joint product roadmap development based on evolving needs of higher education institutions and provide an enhanced customer experience that includes a unified support model, customer advisory boards, and co-implementation teams specifically for colleges and universities to simplify deployment and onboarding.

About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

About Ellucian

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with approximately 3,000 customers across 50 countries, serving more than 21 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

