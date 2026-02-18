Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Announces Strategic Partnership with Siv

BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), a one-of-its-kind collection of independent boutique and lifestyle hotels and resorts, is proud to announce their partnership with Siv, a hospitality focused sales engagement and lead conversion platform. The collaboration helps Curator members respond faster to inbound group and event inquiries, increase booked business, and capture more revenue without adding labor costs.

Hotel sales teams don’t have a demand problem, they have a timing problem. This partnership with Curator helps member hotels ensure every lead is acknowledged quickly so they can focus on building relationships and converting business. Share

Across the industry, group lead competition is rising, planner expectations for speed continue to increase, and the window to build a meaningful sales conversation is shrinking. For independent hotels competing against branded portfolios, responding within minutes— not hours— increasingly determines whether a conversation begins at all.

Through this partnership, Curator members gain access to Siv’s platform, which connects directly to existing lead channels and sales systems, routes each inquiry to the appropriate team member, and initiates a timely, personalized response within minutes. This ensures every inquiry is acknowledged quickly, helping to preserve planner interest and reduce missed opportunities— even outside of standard business hours.

“The partnership with Siv reflects our ongoing efforts in delivering meaningful, revenue driven solutions for our members,” says Brent Hayhurst, VP of Program Development for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “Using the Siv technology, our members are able to engage more efficiently with sales leads and strengthen their overall sales performance.”

Since November, early adopter Curator members have reduced response timelines from an industry average of 37 hours to just 2-4 minutes for every inquiry. Research shows that 34% of inbound group leads arrive after hours across all segments. With Siv in place, those planners now receive a personal, prompt response, eliminating overnight and weekend delays.

Early results across participating Curator members show strong engagement and conversion improvements:

81% engagement rate for inbound leads

66% email engagement

45% text message engagement rate, often the fastest path to real conversations

Up to 50% of planners schedule a confirmed sales appointment instantly

Faster response directly impacts whether planners engage. When hotels reply within minutes, planners are more likely to respond, ask follow-up questions, and schedule time with the sales team— early interactions that convert into site visits, tailored proposals, and booked business.

For example, Curator member Viceroy Santa Monica has already generated more than $180k in booked business from Siv-processed leads in just six months on the platform.

“Hotel sales teams don’t have a demand problem, they have a timing problem,” said Mike Medsker, Co-Founder of Siv. “When a planner submits an inquiry, the first few minutes often determine whether a conversation begins. This partnership with Curator helps member hotels ensure every lead is acknowledged quickly so they can focus on building relationships and converting business.”

The partnership reinforces Curator's commitment to providing independent hotels with strategic resources to support long-term growth.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all while allowing the properties to retain their unique individuality. In addition, Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.

About Siv

Siv is a hospitality-focused lead engagement and conversion platform designed to help hotels respond instantly to inbound group and event inquiries. By combining automated outreach, smart routing, and multi-channel communication, Siv helps hotel sales teams start conversations earlier, increase planner engagement, and convert more inquiries into booked business without adding labor costs. The platform integrates with existing lead sources and sales systems and is used by hotel ownership groups, management companies, and independent properties to improve response times and capture more demand. Visit www.sivconverts.com and follow us on LinkedIn.