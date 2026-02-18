MetaPhase and Celeress Joining Forces to Accelerate National Security Mission Outcomes

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetaPhase today announced that James Santo and the Celeress team have joined MetaPhase, strengthening the company’s national security growth strategy and expanding its ability to deliver mission outcomes.

Mr. Santo joins MetaPhase as Vice President, Customer Relationship Executive. He brings deep national security expertise, trusted senior level relationships, and a proven ability to translate strategy into execution. Over his career, he has helped federal mission owners shape priorities, align stakeholders, and move complex initiatives from planning to delivery with a focus on measurable operational impact.

Through Celeress, Mr. Santo has built and led teams supporting federal customers with a mission first approach and a focus on execution. Celeress is recognized for pairing strong mission understanding with practical delivery, helping customers move faster while staying grounded in real operational needs.

“James strengthens our National Security strategy in all the right ways; mission expertise, trusted relationships, and a relentless focus on execution. We’re excited to welcome him and the Celeress team to MetaPhase,” said Fred Costa, Chief Executive Officer of MetaPhase.

MetaPhase supports national security missions across the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Department of Justice (DOJ), Department of Energy (DOE), and Department of State (DOS). Mr. Santo will focus on deepening executive engagement across this portfolio and expanding long-term customer relationships. He will help translate mission needs into delivery priorities, support growth across the national security market, and ensure teams stay aligned to outcomes as programs scale.

“MetaPhase is mission first and execution driven, and that alignment is exactly why this is such a strong fit,” said Mr. Santo. “I am excited to join MetaPhase in this next chapter and build on the trusted relationships that deliver results for national security customers.”

About MetaPhase

MetaPhase works at the intersection of mission and technology - creating, deploying, and supporting practical solutions that serve as a force multiplier for government. Founded in 2013, MetaPhase delivers advanced technology solutions to federal missions across six primary capabilities: Advisory Solutions, Cloud Engineering, Cybersecurity, Data & Analytics, Digital Platforms, and Experience Design. MetaPhase applies purpose-built accelerators, including ChallengeAI™, to help agencies rapidly move from prototypes to production. MetaPhase supports more than 20 agencies across the federal government, with a focus on national security to solve the government’s most complex challenges.

