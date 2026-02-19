Advent to Sell Prisma and Newpay to Visa

SÃO PAULO & BUENOS AIRES, Argentina--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advent International, a leading global private equity investor, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell Prisma and Newpay, subsidiaries of Group Prisma, a leading Argentine payments company, to Visa (NYSE: V).

During Advent’s ownership, the group underwent a strategic transformation, resulting in the separation of the business into three focused and independent platforms — Prisma, Newpay, and Payway. This transaction represents the sale of two of the three platforms, with Advent retaining ownership of Payway, the group’s merchant acquiring business.

Prisma is an issuer processing platform in Argentina, processing more than six billion transactions annually as a trusted partner to the country’s leading banks. Newpay provides payments and cash access infrastructure in Argentina, enabling real-time account-to-account payments — including instant transfers and Transferencias 3.0 (Pagos con Transferencias) — and interoperable QR payments across the ecosystem. Newpay also provides electronic bill payments (PagoMisCuentas) and is an ATM operator in the country (Banelco).

The transaction highlights the strategic value of Prisma and Newpay as important payments infrastructure in Argentina, supporting everyday payment flows and connecting financial institutions, merchants, and consumers across the country. The acquisition marks an accelerated evolution for Prisma and Newpay, pairing a global payments network with a scaled local platform to drive innovation, operational resilience, and expanded capabilities for clients.

“This transaction reflects the strength of the platforms the Prisma team has built and the valuable role they play in Argentina’s payments ecosystem,” said Juan Pablo Zucchini, a Managing Partner at Advent. “We believe Visa is well positioned to support the continued evolution and long-term success of Prisma and Newpay, and remain excited about the opportunities that lie ahead for Payway.”

As a standalone growth platform, Payway will continue to expand into higher-value merchant solutions such as instant payments and QR, fraud and security solutions, and embedded financial services. These initiatives are expected to deepen merchant relationships and expand recurring revenues as digital payments adoption continues to accelerate.

“Advent has played a central role in helping to shape our value creation agenda, which has focused on technology modernization and product innovation, alongside continuous improvements in service quality, reliability, and client experience, all designed around supporting clients and long-term partnerships,” said Martin Kaplan, CEO of the Group, who will remain as Payway’s CEO. “We’re thrilled to continue working with the Advent team, and see significant long-term potential in Payway as a standalone platform, supported by the continued digitization of Argentina’s economy, a steady shift from cash to electronic payments, and increasing demand for advanced merchant solutions.”

“Over the course of our partnership with Group Prisma, our focus has been on building resilient, independent platforms with clear strategic positioning,” said Chris Egan, a Managing Partner at Advent. “We are proud of the growth and the results that the Group has been able to achieve, and are confident that, under Visa’s ownership, Prisma and Newpay will continue supporting businesses across Argentina, helping merchants, financial institutions and service providers operate more efficiently and serve their customers better.”

Advent has deep global payments experience and a long-standing presence in Argentina. Since 2008, the firm has invested or committed US$9.4 billion in eighteen payments companies globally. Recent investments in the sector include Nuvei (a global payment service provider with a primary focus on eCommerce enterprise merchants), myPOS (a leading provider of payments solutions to sole traders and merchants in Europe), Mangopay (a leading payments solution provider for marketplaces and platforms) and Medius (a leading provider of cloud-based accounts payable automation). In parallel, Advent has invested in six Argentine businesses since 1998 across pharmaceuticals, consumer, and financial and business services.

The transaction is subject to closing conditions and is expected to close in Q1 2026.

About Prisma

Prisma operates in Argentina and other Latin American countries, processing more than 75 million cards for more than 90 issuers. It develops secure, high-quality technological payment solutions, connecting entities, banks, fintechs, and consumers across the entire value chain to simplify everyday life. With 40 years of market experience, it provides processing products and services for credit, debit, and prepaid card issuers through Digital Issuing, its digital card issuance platform that enables rapid market integration. Its offering includes back-office services, card issuance and personalization, customer service, and fraud management, among others.

For more information, visit www.prismamediosdepago.com

About Newpay

Newpay manages and processes instant peer-to-peer transfers—via both ATMs and the digital channels of Banelco network banks —and Transfer Payments (PCT), handling approximately 300 million transactions per month. Newpay manages utility and tax payments for over 7,500 affiliated companies through PagoMisCuentas as well as the Banelco ATM network, with more than 7,000 ATMs nationwide. The company offers secure, flexible, and high-quality payment technology solutions to drive digital payments.

For more information, visit www.newpay.com.ar

About Payway

Payway is the leading merchant acquiring services provider in Argentina. It develops technology that enables merchants to accept and reconcile sales through the broadest range of payment methods. Its solutions reach more than 700,000 payment points through its merchant clients and payment aggregators. Through Payway, merchants can accept payments via credit and debit cards, digital wallets, and banking apps in-store, online, over the phone, and on public transportation.

Its payment solutions and value-added services include POS terminals, QR payments, direct debit, payment links, financial services such as early settlement and financing, processing solutions for payment aggregators, a reconciliation and self-service platform through the "Mi Payway" portal, and solutions to enhance online payments, including authentication, transaction monitoring, and tokenization.

For more information, visit www.payway.com.ar

