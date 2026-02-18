People.ai Brings Complete Revenue Intelligence to AI Workflows Through Model Context Protocol (MCP) Integration

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--People.ai, the leading AI data platform for sales teams, today announced a Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration for its SalesAI Platform, enabling revenue teams to access complete revenue intelligence – including both structured and unstructured data – directly within their existing AI workflows. Through People.ai’s Answer Platform, revenue teams can now connect AI agents like Claude, Microsoft Copilot, ChatGPT and custom AI agents directly to People.ai’s comprehensive data layer, which combines structured CRM records with the unstructured reality of customer conversations, email exchanges, meeting dynamics and engagement patterns.

As revenue organizations adopt AI agents to forecast pipelines, identify risks and prioritize opportunities, a fundamental challenge has emerged: AI is only as intelligent as the data it can access. While Gartner® predicts that 33% of enterprise software will include agentic AI by 2028, most revenue AI operates on inaccurate information – 80% of CRM data is inaccurate according to research. This creates a dangerous scenario for revenue teams relying upon AI to answer business-critical questions: Where's the risk in my pipeline? Which deals are stalling? Who should I engage next? When AI lacks complete data, even confident-sounding answers can be wrong and wrong answers result in lost opportunities, lost deals, and lost revenue.

“At Red Hat, we’ve always believed in the power of open source and have remained firmly committed to innovating in the open. We are currently orchestrating a company-wide shift to become an AI-enabled enterprise, channeling our open source culture to better capture and share the specialized knowledge of our teams,” said Andrew Brown, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Red Hat. “People.ai’s open architecture and use of the Model Context Protocol (MCP) fits perfectly with this vision, moving us beyond isolated point solutions toward a truly composable AI infrastructure and helping our sales teams improve win rates by more than 50 percent.”

People.ai's Answer Platform delivers unified intelligence by automatically collecting all revenue activity, including emails, meetings, chats, LinkedIn interactions and call transcripts, as well as structured data such as opportunity stages, close date and account values. Patented matching technology associates this unstructured data with structured CRM records across accounts, opportunities, contacts and leads, while NLP-powered filtering removes sensitive content and preserves business context. The platform continuously enriches structured contact records with buying power, persona data and historical win rates, enabling AI agents to evaluate both who's in the deal and what they're actually saying for complete analysis.

"Without both structured and unstructured data working together, AI provides answers that are disconnected from reality. Revenue teams don't need more dashboards to check. They need complete answers they can trust at the moment business decisions are made," said Jason Ambrose, CEO at People.ai. "Our Answer Platform eliminates friction for our customers by bringing the most comprehensive and accurate activity intelligence to wherever revenue teams already work, whether that's Claude, Copilot, Slack and/or custom internal agents."

Key benefits include:

Accessibility: Stay in your workflow. Ask revenue questions in your AI tool (Claude, Microsoft Copilot or custom bots) not ours. No additional logins, no context switching.

Data Quality: Work with complete activity data. Every email, meeting, and chat flows to your AI tool - not just what reps logged in CRM.

Decision Quality: See which deals are stalling, not which ones got updated. Know who has buying power, not who's in CRM. Know your next move, not best guesses.

AI Intelligence: Through MCP, People.ai's Answer Platform puts answers where people are actually working. Deep reasoning, not data dumps. Its AI model talks with your AI tool exchanging intelligence, not just records and delivering smart answers, not raw data.

Unlike general activity capture solutions that rely on basic email and domain matching, People.ai’s patented technology ensures activities are accurately associated with the correct CRM records while filtering sensitive content, delivering both comprehensive coverage and enterprise-grade data quality.

People.ai’s Answer Platform is available now to all People.ai customers. To learn more, please check out our product page here or sign up for a demo here.

About People.ai

People.ai is the leading AI data platform for sales teams. It equips sales leaders with trusted answers drawn from their own activity data, helping them orchestrate deals and drive revenue. Powered by customers’ proprietary sales data and People.ai’s trained models, teams can ask any question and get the right answer in the moment, shaped by real context across the business, the person asking, and the market.

Over the past decade, People.ai has trained its AI on billions of sales interactions across emails, meetings, and messages. By connecting every signal to the right accounts and opportunities, it shows teams exactly what is happening and what to do next. Unlike traditional tools, People.ai’s AI platform turns activity into actions that help teams act faster and win more. Customers including Red Hat, Five9, Palo Alto Networks, Iron Mountain, Mitel Networks, TransUnion, Braze, Randstad and others use People.ai to drive trillions in pipeline and revenue.

Recognized by Gartner and Forrester, the Inc. 5000, Y Combinator Top Companies, and the Forbes AI 50, People.ai is based in San Francisco and backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures and Mubadala Capital.

Learn more at People.ai and follow us on LinkedIn.