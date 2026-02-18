CenterBook Partners and Arcana Analytics Announce Collaboration to Enhance Risk Analytics and Empower Independent Managers

GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CenterBook Partners (“CenterBook”), a pioneering global buy-side alpha platform, and Arcana Analytics (“Arcana”) today announced a collaboration enabling enhanced portfolio intelligence, investment process, and risk analytics to CenterBook's network of independent Contributor Funds, reflective of a joint commitment to empowering fundamental equity long/short managers with best-in-class tools.

As part of the partnership, CenterBook has committed to providing priority evaluation and streamlined onboarding to its alpha capture contributor program for qualified managers already using the Arcana platform. For its network, Arcana offers institutional-grade analytics, including real-time factor decomposition, earnings analytics, optimization and hedging tools, and custom reporting.

CenterBook will integrate Arcana's portfolio intelligence and investment process tools into its existing infrastructure, leveraging Arcana's high-performance APIs and manager tooling to support its alpha capture and central risk management activities. These capabilities include Arcana's resources designed to enhance portfolio construction and performance attribution for CenterBook, as well as its growing network of independent Contributor Firms.

Contributors to CenterBook’s platform receive a fixed quarterly payment plus a share of incentive fees tied to the alpha generated from their signals – with no cap on total compensation. Contributors retain full ownership of their firms, investor relationships, and investment process. As part of CenterBook’s ecosystem, Contributors also receive ongoing risk insights and tooling, in addition to investment process support.

"Managers who go independent often trade access to institutional-grade tools for autonomy. This collaboration breaks that tradeoff, providing better analytics to our Contributors, and an expanded pipeline for CenterBook," said K.C. Hamann, Director of Research at CenterBook. “We’re excited about our partnership and shared vision with Arcana, which we are confident will help our network of fundamental independent managers to meaningfully scale their operations and outcomes for investors.”

"CenterBook represents exactly the kind of sophisticated, process-driven firm where our analytics add real value," said Rich Falk-Wallace, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Arcana. "We're excited to support their network with our portfolio intelligence platform and to work together as CenterBook continues to expand coverage and add value to its managers."

About CenterBook Partners

CenterBook Partners is the world’s leading dedicated buy-side alpha capture platform. The Firm systematically captures alpha from signals provided by fundamental Contributor Funds, combining human insight with systematic implementation. CenterBook helps independent managers monetize more of their alpha. Contributors retain full independence while gaining access to new revenue streams, and preferred pricing on software and data services. Founded in 2021 in Greenwich, Connecticut, CenterBook currently manages $1.3 billion in assets.

Fundamental equity managers interested in learning more about the Firm’s Contributor program can visit www.centerbook.com/contributors.

About Arcana

Arcana enables institutional investors to understand portfolio risks, decompose single-stock and book performance, drill into crowding, and isolate idiosyncratic differentiation. Built on proprietary crowding, ownership, factor risk, and performance datasets, Arcana's platform supports scenario analysis, optimization, and idea screening for sophisticated equity investors. The company is backed by Stan Druckenmiller/Duquesne, Tiger Global, D1 Capital, and many other leading institutional and strategic investors.

Firms interested in learning more about Arcana can visit www.arcana.io for more information.