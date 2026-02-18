Charles Schwab Foundation Expands Partnership with Junior Achievement USA to Empower More Students with Financial Confidence

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles Schwab Foundation today announced a three-year, $1.5 million grant to Junior Achievement USA (JA), expanding its long-standing partnership to help young people gain the knowledge, skills and confidence they need to own their financial futures.

“At Schwab, we believe that when young people have the confidence and skills to make informed financial decisions, they unlock opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities." Share

Through this investment, the foundation will support Junior Achievement’s national rollout of its Experiential Learning Centers (ELC), hands-on learning environments designed to prepare students for academic, career and financial success. The grant will help Junior Achievement expand these centers to new regions, enhance the student experience with new AI-powered tools, and engage more volunteers nationwide, reinforcing a model of mutual leadership that drives student success.

Junior Achievement’s Experiential Learning Centers feature innovative and immersive simulations that mimic the challenges of modern career, workplace and financial decision-making. As part of its commitment to promote economic mobility and give young people opportunity-filled futures, Junior Achievement is scaling its impact over the next several years, with plans to open up to six new Experiential Learning Centers per year, which Charles Schwab Foundation’s funding and employee volunteers will help support. Last year alone, more than 700,000 students participated in a JA ELC experience.

“At Schwab, we believe that when young people have the confidence and skills to make informed financial decisions, they unlock opportunities for themselves, their families, and their communities,” said Chris Wyse, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and Chair of the Board of Charles Schwab Foundation. “For decades, Junior Achievement has been on the cutting edge of introducing young people to concepts in financial literacy and career readiness. Together, we can help the next generation build the habits and confidence that lead to long-term financial well-being.”

This new commitment builds on Schwab’s enduring support of Junior Achievement for more than 30 years. In 2025, Schwab employees volunteered with 13 local JA organizations nationwide, contributing to programs such as the Stock Market Challenge and JA Finance Park.

“As part of Junior Achievement’s efforts to accelerate economic mobility through career-connected learning, JA is building upon its leadership role in experiential learning with the help of strategic partners like Schwab by expanding the presence of its JA Finance Park, JA BizTown, and JA Dream Accelerator centers across the United States. We are grateful to Charles Schwab Foundation for recognizing the importance of this work early and investing in its potential to drive meaningful change,” said Jack Harris, CEO of Junior Achievement USA.

The partnership underscores Schwab’s commitment to expanding access to financial education and opportunity. Through long-term investments, volunteerism, and partnerships with leading organizations such as Junior Achievement USA, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, DonorsChoose, Girls Scouts USA, National 4-H Council and SIFMA Foundation, Charles Schwab Foundation helps millions of young people each year gain the confidence and capability to make informed financial choices.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement USA is the nation’s largest organization dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy. JA reaches more than 4.8 million students per year, supported by a network nearly 100 local offices. Learn more at www.ja.org.

About Charles Schwab Foundation

Charles Schwab Foundation is an independent nonprofit public benefit corporation, funded by The Charles Schwab Corporation and classified by the IRS as a charity under section 501(c)(3). Its mission is to help people of all backgrounds achieve brighter futures by advancing financial literacy and fostering stronger communities. More information is available at www.schwabmoneywise.com/foundation.

0226-BXYW