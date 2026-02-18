-

Loft Orbital and SmartSat CRC Partner to Demonstrate Wildfire Detection Application Onboard AI-enabled Satellite

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loft Orbital (Loft) today announced it has signed a contract with the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre (SmartSat CRC) to deploy a wildfire detection application to Loft’s on-orbit satellites. The project will serve as a high-tech demonstration of near real-time, software-based wildfire detection from low Earth orbit.

This mission is designed to validate the software's functionality and performance in the space environment, providing a critical proof-of-concept for low-latency early detection of small smoke signatures. The application uses hyperspectral signatures to identify and distinguish smoke from standard cloud cover or fog, allowing early detection of small fires that can build to large wildfire events.

The collaboration will explore the potential operationalization of the capability for emergency services, both by Australian and international wildfire management organizations, leveraging Loft’s growing infrastructure of AI-enabled space assets.

Validating Future Operational Capabilities

The project is a critical step toward potential future operational capability, aimed at proving advanced algorithms can successfully and effectively process data on-orbit, enabling low-latency alerts necessary for wildfire response to be automatically generated in space. Successfully demonstrating this capability on Loft’s existing space infrastructure will provide a blueprint for potential future integration across Loft’s growing satellite constellation.

"This partnership with SmartSat CRC is an important step in proving how software-defined missions can advance vital Earth observation goals," said Mack Koepke, Senior VP of Business Development at Loft. "By testing this application on our satellite platform, we are establishing the technical foundation required to provide low-latency insights to emergency organizations on a global scale."

National Interest and Global Reach

The project has already garnered significant interest from wildfire fighting agencies in Australia, who are looking toward space-based technology to enhance early detection efforts. As a project funded by the Australian Government through the SmartSat CRC, the demonstration highlights the growing collaboration between international space infrastructure providers and sovereign research initiatives.

"SmartSat’s focus for this collaboration is on developing sovereign space technologies that address Australia’s unique environmental challenges," said Professor Andy Koronios, CEO of SmartSat CRC. "This demonstration onboard Loft’s AI-enabled infrastructure is a vital step in our research. It allows us to refine our detection models and prove the technical feasibility of generating low-latency alerts, which will be crucial in order to deliver a fully operational service for fire agencies and emergency services."

About Loft

Founded in 2017, Loft provides governments, companies, and research institutions with a fast, reliable way to deploy missions in orbit. Loft integrates, launches, and operates spacecraft on behalf of its customers, allowing them to focus on mission outcomes rather than building or operating their own satellites.

By leveraging Loft’s existing space infrastructure, modular technologies, and inventory of satellites on a shelf, customers can deploy new capabilities in months instead of years. Loft has flown more than 25 missions across a wide range of payloads and applications, demonstrating consistent, repeatable performance on-orbit. Loft is a global company with facilities in San Francisco, Golden, Colorado, and Toulouse, France. In 2024, Loft and Marlan Space established Orbitworks, the Middle East’s first private space-infrastructure company, extending Loft’s ability to support customers worldwide.

Contacts

Media Contact
Sarah Preston, Senior Marketing Manager
sarah.preston@loftorbital.com
+1 717-991-9739

Industry:

Loft Orbital

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contact
Sarah Preston, Senior Marketing Manager
sarah.preston@loftorbital.com
+1 717-991-9739

More News From Loft Orbital

Loft Orbital Purchases Power From Star Catcher’s Orbital Energy Grid

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loft Orbital (“Loft”), a global space infrastructure company, and Star Catcher Industries (“Star Catcher”), the space energy company, today announced a landmark Power Purchase Agreement (PPA). Under this agreement, Loft will purchase power from the forthcoming Star Catcher Network to augment the power generation capabilities of its growing constellation of mission-agnostic satellite platforms. Loft offers a turnkey solution for deploying diverse customer payloads...

Loft Federal Appoints Space Industry Veteran Doug Loverro as Chairman of the Board

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loft Federal, LLC (Loft Federal), a provider of turn-key space infrastructure services for the U.S. government, today announced the appointment of Doug Loverro as Chairman of the Board. Loverro will oversee Loft Federal’s growth as it begins development of a new 60,000 square foot integration and test facility designed to support classified missions. With a distinguished career in the national security sector, Doug brings unique expertise and understanding of the...

Loft Orbital Federal, LLC Awarded NASA Task Order to Support Fault Tolerant RISC-V Flight Computer Mission

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loft Orbital Federal, LLC (Loft Federal), a provider of turn-key space infrastructure services, today announced the award of a task order from NASA under the agency’s Flight Opportunities program. This task order is for the integration, launch and on-orbit operations of a mission supporting the Fault Tolerant RISC-V Flight Computer with Coprocessor Support (RadPC) project. The task order is under the fourth NASA Flight Opportunities Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite...
Back to Newsroom