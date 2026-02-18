Microsoft and CrowdStrike Announce the Falcon Platform Now Available on Microsoft Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas & REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) today announced an expansion of their strategic alliance that allows organizations of all sizes to purchase the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform on Microsoft Marketplace using their existing Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.

Marketplace streamlines procurement and billing, helping organizations accelerate deployment of Falcon’s unified, AI-native protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, AI, and data to stop breaches.

With this expanded access, customers can:

Accelerate time-to-protection by simplifying procurement through Marketplace.

by simplifying procurement through Marketplace. Optimize committed cloud spend by applying CrowdStrike purchases toward Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment.

by applying CrowdStrike purchases toward Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment. Reduce operational overhead by consolidating purchasing and billing.

“Security is the foundation for AI Transformation,” said Judson Althoff, CEO of Microsoft’s commercial business. “By enabling customers to apply their Azure Consumption Commitment in Microsoft Marketplace toward the Falcon platform, we are providing the financial flexibility they need to optimize cloud spend while adopting a rigorous security posture.”

“Adversaries don’t wait for budget cycles, and neither should security teams,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “By enabling customers to use Azure Consumption Commitment for CrowdStrike, we remove procurement friction and maximize the impact of the cloud investment they already have to stop breaches with the Falcon platform. Through ongoing collaboration with Microsoft, our ecosystem is broadening to meet the market’s broad-based demand for Falcon.”

What Industry Experts and Joint Customers Are Saying:

“Cloud marketplaces are becoming a primary route to market for enterprise software, streamlining procurement while activating partner co-sell at scale,” said Jay McBain, Chief Analyst at Canalys. “By allowing Falcon to transact against Azure Consumption Commitments, Microsoft and CrowdStrike are aligning security purchases with cloud spend – accelerating deal velocity and simplifying the path from agreement to deployment.”

“In today's agentic world, security must move at the speed of innovation,” said Tom Le, Chief Information Security Officer at Gap Inc. “CrowdStrike and Microsoft are strategic pillars of our technology ecosystem. Azure drives our dynamic, digital-first retail ecosystem, and the Falcon platform delivers the protection we rely on to stay secure. Making Falcon available through Microsoft Marketplace gives us the agility to adapt to rapid shifts in technological change, supporting how we accelerate secure cloud and AI innovation worldwide.”

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform is available immediately via Microsoft Marketplace with full Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment decrement eligibility. For more information, visit here.

