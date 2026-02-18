Trellix Partners With RapidFort to Strengthen Software Supply Chain Security Across Product Portfolio

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidFort, the leader in end-to-end security for the global software supply chain, today announced Trellix, the company delivering the future of AI-powered cybersecurity, has selected the RapidFort platform and curated images to secure both first-party and third-party software components across its entire product ecosystem.

With a mission to address critical software supply chain security challenges, Trellix identified the need for a security partner capable of reducing software vulnerabilities in container images while maintaining operational efficiency. By adopting RapidFort's platform, Trellix benefits from hardened, curated images with minimized attack surfaces and automated remediation workflows across its comprehensive product suite.

"In today's threat landscape, securing the software supply chain is critical to delivering enterprise-grade security solutions our customers can trust,” said Randy Dougherty, Chief Information Officer at Trellix. "By hardening our software from the inside out, we're helping set a new security standard for product development and strengthening our cloud exposure management portfolio."

Key benefits for Trellix customers include:

Enhanced Software Supply Chain Security: Comprehensive protection for both proprietary and third-party software components throughout the development lifecycle

Comprehensive protection for both proprietary and third-party software components throughout the development lifecycle Rapid CVE Response: Accelerated identification, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities, reducing exposure windows and strengthening security posture

Accelerated identification, prioritization, and remediation of vulnerabilities, reducing exposure windows and strengthening security posture Optimized Container Images: Significantly reduced image footprint and attack surface through intelligent removal of unnecessary components

Significantly reduced image footprint and attack surface through intelligent removal of unnecessary components Improved Operational Efficiency: Smaller, hardened images result in faster deployments, reduced storage costs, and streamlined maintenance

“Software supply chains have become a primary attack vector, and organizations need solutions that address vulnerabilities before they reach production," said Mehran Farimani, CEO of RapidFort. "Trellix's decision to adopt our platform ensures that enterprises start with a secure, dependable software foundation that supports their products at scale.”

The partnership delivers immediate value by further strengthening Trellix's security posture and optimizing deployment workflows. The RapidFort platform automatically patches and optimizes base images while intelligently removing unused components, resulting in container images that are 30% smaller than traditional distroless images and contain 20% fewer CVEs. After evaluating multiple solutions, Trellix replaced its previous vendor with RapidFort, achieving these measurable improvements with no migration efforts or software porting required through drop-in replacements for existing images.

For Trellix customers, this partnership translates into immediate security benefits: enhanced protection through products built with a fortified software foundation, reduced vulnerability exposure from hardened components, and faster security updates through rapid CVE identification and remediation. The implementation spans Trellix's comprehensive product suite, ensuring consistent security standards and supply chain integrity across all customer deployments.

This partnership reinforces Trellix's position as a trusted cybersecurity vendor that practices the same rigorous security principles it advocates for its customers. With a free tier and community-maintained images, RapidFort makes secure development accessible to teams of any size. Learn more at https://www.rapidfort.com.

About RapidFort

RapidFort delivers a modern software supply chain security platform built to help organizations ship safer software with less overhead. Its curated near-zero-CVE container images, automated vulnerability remediation, runtime intelligence, and built-in hardening tools reduce noise, shrink attack surfaces, and keep applications secure from build to production. Through intelligent analysis and optimization, RapidFort enables enterprises to deploy secure, efficient container images while maintaining full functionality. The platform serves Fortune 500 companies and security-conscious organizations worldwide.