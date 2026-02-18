Perpetual Atomics Ltd, QSA Europe, QSA Global and Reef Origin to Collaborate on Building Radioisotope Power Systems in Europe

LEICESTER, England & DOBŘANY, Czech Republic & BOSTON & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perpetual Atomics Ltd, QSA Europe (a trading name of Loma Systems s.r.o.), QSA Global, Inc., and Reef Origin signed an MOU in Prague to collaborate on the industrialized production of radioisotope power systems in Europe.

This MOU builds on the existing collaboration between QSA Global, Inc. and Perpetual Atomics Ltd by expanding and strengthening the capacity and capability to produce radioisotope power systems in Europe. The key partnership with QSA Europe provides access to existing facilities, capabilities, knowledge, and know-how for the storage, handling, and distribution of commercial radioisotope systems for terrestrial applications. This capability is directly transferable to radioisotope power technologies for space.

Radioisotope and nuclear power technologies are recognized as essential for a range of operational scenarios in space, including the challenge of in-space resource utilization.

Focusing initially on Radioisotope Heater Units (RHUs), this first step will address the assembly of RHUs in Europe at scale with the aim of expanding this capability based on market and customer requirements. This MOU also builds on recent announcements regarding European americium supply chain agreements signed by Perpetual Atomics.

Building on Perpetual Atomics’ 2024 launch, this development further underscores the company’s commitment to integrating technology, strategic partnerships, and innovation at the core of its operations, with a focus on delivering deployable, real-world solutions.

About QSA Europe Established in 2012 in Dobřany, Czech Republic, QSA Europe (a trading name of Loma Systems s.r.o.) is the European manufacturing and distribution headquarters of QSA Global, Inc. As a premier provider of industrial radioisotope solutions, the facility leverages its established quality program and regulatory expertise to serve as a critical infrastructure hub for the production of radioisotope power systems for the European space sector.

About Perpetual Atomics Perpetual Atomics builds on over 20 years of expertise in space nuclear power systems, space science, and space exploration. Perpetual Atomics, a spinout from the University of Leicester, is a global leader in americium-based radioisotope power technologies and their applications. Working across the full vertical — from fuel to heat sources and radioisotope power systems — Perpetual Atomics provides innovative solutions to space mission power challenges, supporting “survive the night” capability and operation in the most demanding environments.

About QSA Global, Inc. QSA Global, with decades of experience designing and producing commercial radioisotope sealed sources for industrial use in the harshest terrestrial environments, is a natural partner for this development. The company’s infrastructure, quality systems, and proven track record make it an ideal collaborator as Perpetual Atomics expands its portfolio and international footprint.

About Reef Origin: Reef Origin, founded in 2001, has a global portfolio of assets with an enterprise value of £20 billion, comprising a sustainable earth and space economy. As a developer, operator, and investor with thematic platforms across the real estate, digital and energy infrastructure, and resources and technology sectors, globally, the collaboration supports their investment ambitions.

Professor Richard Ambrosi, Chief Scientific Officer and founding director of Perpetual Atomics, said: “Radioisotope power technologies are becoming increasingly important for a range of applications in space. This collaboration provides a pathway to establishing a European radioisotope production capability. The multi-decadal expertise in space nuclear power systems within Perpetual Atomics, covering the whole vertical, as well as its partnerships and collaborations are enabling the deployment of radioisotope products and systems.”

Jake Bourn, VP/GM at QSA Global, Inc., said: “This agreement represents a strategic expansion of QSA Europe’s mission. We are committed to dedicating our resources and expertise in the Czech Republic to building a robust manufacturing capability that meets the growing demand for reliable space power. This partnership ensures that the infrastructure we establish today will support the European space economy for decades to come.”

Dr. Joe Lapinskas, Director of Innovation and Marketing at QSA Global, Inc., said: “This expanded partnership marks the next critical step in establishing the infrastructure for European radioisotope power system production. We are building upon QSA Europe’s established quality program, deeply rooted regulatory relationships, and proven distribution capabilities to create the industrial backbone needed for the reliable manufacturing and safe delivery of radioisotope-based heat and power systems.”

Piers Slater, CEO of Reef Origin said: “We are thrilled about this first investment from Reef Origin’s energy and resource division. This collaboration fits our strategy of investing in assets that share sustainable and scarcity characteristics, supporting our broader mission to deliver a sustainable earth and space economy.”